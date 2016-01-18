​Got a sauna? Make it look great!

Traditional style sauna essentially deals with a design that is akin to how sauna chambers looked like in the ancient times. If you have a sauna chamber at your home or are planning to install one, you need to first decide how you would want it to look like. If you wish to stick to the traditional style, then a wooden set up, with a wooden bench and wooden walls, would transport you to the ancient times when sauna was not a luxury but a requirement. There are different types of heating systems nowadays but for a purely traditional experience, you can go for an electric sauna stove, which is the most recent invention. It is less troublesome, yet gives the impression of a traditional sauna chamber. A glass partition, separating the chamber from the rest of the bathroom or the changing room, would help maintain a link with contemporary design styles.

The picture shown above is of a day Spa at baddi, designed by architect Suri and associates from Panchkula where they converted an under-utilized area of a hotel into a posh day spa.