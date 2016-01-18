​Got a sauna? Make it look great!

Sauna is an ancient tradition of cleansing the body with the help of deep sweating that was followed by the Finns. It not only cleanses but also relaxes the muscles, relieves stress and flushes toxins. Its efficaciousness in producing the desired outcomes enabled it to pass down to future generations. Modern day saunas are used for the same reasons as they were primarily intended. Sweat is regarded offensive for more than one reason, but the benefits of deep sweating cannot be disregarded as well. Once a person is familiarised with the goodness of sauna, it soon becomes part of the daily routine. Many, nowadays, prefer a sauna at home. How it should look like depends on one’s personal taste. It can be a simple traditional style sauna or have something new about it to make it more individualistic. There are a number of ways to make home saunas look appealing, so that they can deliver an absolutely exhilarating experience.
What can be more tempting than having a personal heat chamber right at your behest on days when the temperature dips really low? If you have a sauna sitting ready at home, its time you make it the best corner of your house. Make sure it is clean and tightly sealed so that the heat cannot escape. Saunas are traditionally meant to be closer to nature and thus a wooden set up with a tiled floor would make it look more realistic. Dim lighting helps improve the experience, as it is essentially the place where you would be relaxing, and too much of bright lights can spoil the entire experience. A minimalist design makes way for a better experience. A wooden bench with a back-rest, for that matter, should meet the requirement. To keep the heat around the occupant, the ceiling should be at a height not more than 7 feet.
Traditional style sauna essentially deals with a design that is akin to how sauna chambers looked like in the ancient times. If you have a sauna chamber at your home or are planning to install one, you need to first decide how you would want it to look like. If you wish to stick to the traditional style, then a wooden set up, with a wooden bench and wooden walls, would transport you to the ancient times when sauna was not a luxury but a requirement. There are different types of heating systems nowadays but for a purely traditional experience, you can go for an electric sauna stove, which is the most recent invention. It is less troublesome, yet gives the impression of a traditional sauna chamber. A glass partition, separating the chamber from the rest of the bathroom or the changing room, would help maintain a link with contemporary design styles.
The picture shown above is of a day Spa at baddi, designed by architect Suri and associates from Panchkula where they converted an under-utilized area of a hotel into a posh day spa.
You can opt for more individualistic designs for your personal sweat bathing facility. If you like to explore new ideas when it comes to interior designs, the sauna chamber at your home can definitely fit into your plans. First, you need to figure out how big you want it to be. That would depend on whether it is meant as a party centre or for personal use. If you are short on space, a small cabinet-like sauna chamber would suffice. A personal sauna chamber attached to the bathroom is common, and adds value. It serves the purpose pretty well and is also easier to use. The chambers can have unique designs, they can have the shape of a cylinder or a simple cabinet. It can be installed indoors or even outdoors, according to your requirement. Outdoor saunas are generally preferred by a poolside or if there isn’t enough space indoors. You can choose wood, most preferably cedar, for your sauna and stick to concrete materials for the floor.
The lighting in your sauna chamber is vital for setting the right mood. But, the lighting design for your sauna should be installed carefully. It should be kept in mind that the lights would be exposed to varying temperatures and thus it is not the same as fitting a normal bulb into a socket in any other room. It is necessary to ensure that the lights can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius and varying levels of humidity. For this, an expert electrician is required to be called in for careful wiring the lights. For the wiring, go for liquid tight conduit, as it is best suited for the conditions inside a sauna. This type of conduit is resistant to heat and cold. You can use copper wiring for the sauna lighting as they are heat resistant, durable, good conductors and are consistent with most electrical tools.
Wood is commonly used for sauna chambers for more than one reason. Cedar wood is most suitable for saunas as it is resistant to rotting, exudes a pleasant smell and doesn’t get over heated. Hemlock and spruce are also preferred wood species for saunas. Foil vapour barriers are used to reflect the heat into the room and keep it warm. For the floor, concrete materials such as tiles are preferred to wood, as they can be cleaned easily, and there are no chances of bacteria build up. You are also going to need a sauna stove, chimney and chimney cap for your sauna apart from the benches. The benches should be made of wood and so should be the back-rest. While choosing the materials for your sauna, you would need to keep in mind that they should be heat resistant and should be able to tackle changes in the level of humidity.
Lighting is an essential element of your sauna. Three types of sauna lightings are mainly used in a sauna chamber nowadays, bulb, fibre optic lights and strip lights. These three types of lighting vary in price and are available in a huge range of styles. If you are looking for a cheap option, a bulb would be the most accordant with your needs. It can be replaced easily and comes in a number of colour options. In case of fibre optic lights, the source of light is outside the sauna and is beamed into the chamber through fibre optic cables. It also comes in a range of colours. You can install a colour wheel for a constantly changing lighting effect. Strip lights are generally used to minimise the shadows in the chamber and to impart an artistic feel.
