Determine the bearing wall of your home

Load bearing walls are extremely crucial for providing stability to a structure and bearing the weight of the construction. Not only in case of double or multistories buildings, even in single storied houses the roof which bears a lot of weight is supported by the load bearing walls. Usually the exterior walls of a structure are partially load bearing and the engineers strategically design load bearing walls in the interior to provide the due support for the construction. To identity a load bearing wall becomes an important task especially when a remodelling task is in schedule. It must be kept in mind that houses which have gone through renovation or has been changed in layout by adding or eliminating rooms, can be a hard to decipher the bearing wall, so before picking up a sledgehammer, it always better to consult an architect or engineer to understand and locate the load bearing walls in the house. However there are few tips and tricks which can be utilised to determine these walls.