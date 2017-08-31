Your browser is out-of-date.

9 materials for your roof top

Natasha Kurien
Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern houses Concrete
The rooftop is often one of the most overlooked areas in a home as the norm tends to focus on the interiors. While you may have forgotten about your roof top, homify hasn't! Here are nine materials to coat your roof with. 

1. A combination of brick, glass and steel

Proyecto construcción Hacienda San Antonio Metepec, Arkisav Arkisav Single family home
Arkisav

Arkisav
Arkisav
Arkisav

Encompassing a larger number of materials into the roof would give your home more diversity. Bricked walls lined with glass and steel make for the perfect combination. You can pick the choice of  materials but be certain to pick ones that can withstand extreme climates. 

2. Wood and steel

Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses
JF ARQUITECTOS

JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS

This idea extends particularly to the terrace. Often the terrace is in need of a roof, but not one that covers the entirety of the area. A simple sheet of wooden railings enclosed in a steel casing could be just what you need if you want to soak in on some sunshine. 

3. Concrete

Loft Urban a tu medida, Chalets & Lofts Chalets & Lofts Minimalist houses Concrete
Chalets &amp; Lofts

Chalets & Lofts
Chalets &amp; Lofts
Chalets & Lofts

Concrete is an excellent choice if you are looking to replicate a sleek, contemporary, minimalist design. This roof is an amalgamation of concrete, glass and wood. 

4. Steel sheet

ESTUDIO 2XR, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Industrial style study/office Iron/Steel Red
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

To recreate a modern space right on your terrace, then you can opt for steel sheet. To up the glam quotient, you could resort to lamps, bright colors or even some greenery if you like. Team it up with wooden floors and seating areas to turn it into your very own cafe.  

5. Wood

Casa en Valle de Bravo, Revah Arqs Revah Arqs Modern houses
Revah Arqs

Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs

Nothing works better than wood for your roof. You are given the liberty to play with a variety of elements that come in different textures and colors. Pick out your combination and let that roof do all the talking for you!

6. Wooden beams

Rancho XAQRO, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern houses
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

Wooden beams create an artistic yet cozy environment as the room for experimentation broadens. You could either go for a single type of wood or mix and match. The choice is up to you. Here's what the professionals are up to!


7. One for the ceiling

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern living room Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

This idea essential kick off where the previous one left off. Line the ceiling of your home with wooden beams for a modern touch to your home. You could pick out furniture that matches the ceiling or contrasting ones as is seen in this image. 

8. Metallic structures

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern houses Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

A great way to enhance the look of your patio is with metallic structures such as this. The texture and choice of material is entirely up to you. You could match the structure to the tiling of your floor, much like parts of a puzzle fitting in perfectly together. 

9. Aluminium and Polycarbonate

Varanda Gourmet, Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores

An aluminium backdrop against poly carbonate plates make the ideal duo for an art gallery or studio. The key lies in the colors and elements that you pick out. 

The roof's not such a simple place after all, now is it?  If the ideas in this book didn't suffice, then look here

A beautiful and creative apartment in Bangalore
Got any ideas to add on? Let us know! 


