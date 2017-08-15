6 ideas to build a beautiful garden with minimum effort

A garden is one's sanctuary, one's safe place away from the cling and clatter of daily life. Be it a corner of one's balcony or a big backyard behind one's home, every garden needs care, attention and effort to keep it thriving. However, with busy lives it has become increasingly difficult to maintain a garden and many don't want to have a garden because they don't have the time to put in the effort to keep it alive. If you are one of them don't worry, with a little bit of planning you can have a garden that will need very little work, here's how.
Choose the right kind of plants. If you don't have too much time, stay away from plants that need to be watered everyday or need to be alternated between sun and shade or one's that need a regular mix up and changing of soil. Apart from regular Cactus that needs very little care, you can pick plants like Christmas Cactus which is a kind of creeper cacti with no thorns, flowers and needs water only once a week or Jade Plant which has pretty leaves and pink flowers and needs very little sunlight. Other low sunlight and water needing plants like—Chinese Evergreen, Peace Lily, ZZ Plant and English Ivy are good options.
Another thing that can make maintaing a garden easy is the right layout. A neat uncluttered garden is much easier to take care of than a crowded one cramped with innumerable plants. Pick a neat layout for your garden, be it on the terrace or on actual soil, opt for carpet grass that is easy to maintain and limit the number of plants and place them strateigically so that keeping them in order is easy.
If you don't have the time to get your hands dirty, forget digging and opt for a compost pile. A compost pile is a heap of plants and vegetation alternated with soil and manure that decays together to become compost/ fertilizer. Instead of constantly digging, adding things and changing the soil of your plants, you can create a big heap of compost this way and then sprinkle it around your garden. You can use an open wooden circular stand for your compost pile.
Too often plants die because they don't receive sufficient water. So it is very important to keep a system in place to water one's plants. Make sure there is a tap or water source from where water can be drawn with a hose or pipe to water the plants as that's much easier than carrying a heavy water can around. You can also opt for micro jets, mini sprinklers and drippers to water your plants mechanically. If you want to keep tropical plants that need more water you can create a water pool with plants placed in it that can be filled and drained mechanically.
Don't forget to keep at hand functional gardening tools. Often a simple gardening work becomes more complicated because one doesn't have the right tools. Simple things like—gloves, towel, spade, pruner, scissors and hose can save you a lot of trouble. If you want a more elaborate garden you can opt for things like—rake, shovel or even a bird seed holder like this one.
Finally, what's a garden without a place to relax in? The right garden furniture can truly make your work in the garden a lot easier. Get sturdy all weather furniture made of wrought iron, plastic or coir like the one's here designed by NARANJA MECÁNICA if your garden is entirely open. If you have a shaded area you can opt for furniture made of wood, wicker, bamboo etc which can take a lot wear and tear but need to be protected from rain. Here are some garden chairs for different kinds of spaces.