6 ideas to build a beautiful garden with minimum effort

A garden is one's sanctuary, one's safe place away from the cling and clatter of daily life. Be it a corner of one's balcony or a big backyard behind one's home, every garden needs care, attention and effort to keep it thriving. However, with busy lives it has become increasingly difficult to maintain a garden and many don't want to have a garden because they don't have the time to put in the effort to keep it alive. If you are one of them don't worry, with a little bit of planning you can have a garden that will need very little work, here's how.