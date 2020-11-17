9 ideas to improve your roof terrace

They come in glass, fabric, reed or wood, and can be either fixed or movable, and some types of terrace roofing can even be extended or retracted, based on the actual needs, with a remote control.

We all love to use the terrace in the summer, but during other seasons, we are often surprised by the fast-changing weather, and it is nice not to have to run from the terrace to avoid getting drenched in a rain shower. Even under the dazzling noon sun, it’s lovely to have shade provided by the terrace roofing. So, what better idea than to cover the terrace?!

The only question is: which terrace roofing is the right for your needs? To help you to decide, we at homify present you with the different varieties of terrace roofing available.