Bring Your Empty Walls to Life With These 6 Inspirations!

An original and unusual way to adorn a blank wall is with a garden. Plants are a wonderful way of bringing the outdoors indoors. They bring an element of freshness and nature into a sometimes stuffy environment. For homes that have limited space and a blank wall that needs some attention, a vertical garden is the ideal choice. Vertical gardens are essential a series of plants that are grown together, hung from a wall. These plants can be of any sort; flowering plants, succulents, herbs or even vegetables. The only requirement is sunlight. This amazing vertical garden has been created in the ensuite of a bathroom. The wall of leafy green plants is close to the large window and as such receives plenty of sunshine for growth.

When the final box has been unpacked and the move into the new house is now complete, the thoughts go to decorating. You immediately notice the blank wall opposite you. What will you put on this wall? There are so many options out there for you. When deciding on how to decorate this space first consider the existing style of the space; is it a traditional style? Or a modern style? Do you want a series of small artworks or one large piece? homify has tried through this ideabook to give you some inspiration for decorating such spaces. For more inspiration see 6 WallArt Pieces for Your Living Room.