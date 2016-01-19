Bring Your Empty Walls to Life With These 6 Inspirations!

It’s time! You have finally moved into your new house. It may have been months, or even years in the planning, but it has finally happened. The ground work was undertaken; the hard work has now been finished. The furniture is in place, the boxes are nearly unpacked and the final touches on the design are being made. There is just one problem; there are large empty spaces on the walls. These spaces make the room appear empty and unbalanced. What to do? There are many options for wall decorations depending on the style of your house, the size of the wall and the size of the room. A large painting may be the best option, or a series of smaller photographs, a modern artwork, a mirror may open up a small space or perhaps you could bring the outdoors inside. homify has found 6 great ideas on how to bring life to your empty walls.
Wallpaper has come a long way since the 1970s. New printing technology in wallpaper has meant that there are myriad patterns, colours, textures and more. In the 1990s the concept of the ‘feature wall’ was created. This involved choosing one wall in a room, usually the blank wall, to be painted a different colour, usually a bright or bold tone. Alternatively, this wall was covered in wallpaper to make it stand out even more. This created a point of interest in the room, and eliminated the empty space. The concept of the feature wall has been combined with the tradition of hanging artwork to create photo walllpaper. Photo wallpaper uses a single image printed on wallpaper and adhered to a wall in a house from floor to ceiling. This room includes a photo wallpaper image of a street in Paris. It creates interest on an otherwise plain, blank wall. This piece was made by Demural in the United Kingdom.
Your home is a place that should be filled with things that represent those who live there. It should be filled with love and memories. Many people choose to adorn their houses with items they have acquired from their travels around the world. A landscape is a great way to keep the memory of a place significant to us. Although landscape, especially larger landscapes are often difficult to fit into our existing designs. Traditional landscapes are often painted with a natural feel, full of neutral tones and placed in an ornate frame. This may be out of place in a modern house. Although modern landscapes are available. This modern landscape is from Indian Art Ideas. It depicts a mango tree on the top of a hill and features a small town in the background. Its rich green and blue tones would be perfectly suited to modern home décor.
In the age of digital photography, it is becoming easier and cheaper to take photographs. Due to the large number of photographs that people take, many of these never end up being printed, and are forgotten. One way to keep these memories alive is to use them to adorn an empty wall. There are many ways you can use photographs to decorate a wall; use a collection of small photographs in similar frames to create a focus on the wall, or use a select few larger photos strategically placed on a blank wall. Another way is to use one large photograph as an art work on the feature on the wall. This photograph is a great example. The photograph mimics a traditional artwork in the way it is divided into three, similar to a triptych painting. It has also included the mounting point above the image to further enhance the rustic element of the piece.
Modern paintings can be a wonderful way to adorn a blank wall. When choosing a modern artwork for your house, consider the existing style of the house and the room. Think about the colour scheme of the space. It is a good idea to find an artwork that has tones that are similar to highlights in the space. This way it will fit in seamlessly with the design. It is also a good idea to choose a modern art style that is sympathetic to the style of the space. An abstract expressionist painting may look out of place in a traditional living space. This modern painting is a wonderful example of how colours can be used to bring out highlights in a space. Place this amazing artwork in a space with similar blue toned cushions or rug to really enhance its presence. This art was made by Anita Smile.
Mirrors are a very popular way to enhance a plain space. They are particularly popular above fireplaces and in foyers. Mirrors have a special ability to make an area seem larger than it actually is, this can be a good effect for small spaces such as entry spaces. The most common mistake people make is to choose a mirror that is too small for the space, or hung too high or placed in the wrong direction. Mirrors should be two thirds to three quarters of the size of the piece of furniture it will hang above. They should also mimic the shape of the furniture it compliments. This mirror is a stunning design. It would work very well above a fireplace or in an entry space.
An original and unusual way to adorn a blank wall is with a garden. Plants are a wonderful way of bringing the outdoors indoors. They bring an element of freshness and nature into a sometimes stuffy environment. For homes that have limited space and a blank wall that needs some attention, a vertical garden is the ideal choice. Vertical gardens are essential a series of plants that are grown together, hung from a wall. These plants can be of any sort; flowering plants, succulents, herbs or even vegetables. The only requirement is sunlight. This amazing vertical garden has been created in the ensuite of a bathroom. The wall of leafy green plants is close to the large window and as such receives plenty of sunshine for growth.
When the final box has been unpacked and the move into the new house is now complete, the thoughts go to decorating. You immediately notice the blank wall opposite you. What will you put on this wall? There are so many options out there for you. When deciding on how to decorate this space first consider the existing style of the space; is it a traditional style? Or a modern style? Do you want a series of small artworks or one large piece? homify has tried through this ideabook to give you some inspiration for decorating such spaces.