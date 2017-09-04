12 simple ideas to transform your bedroom with less than 1000 INR

Who wouldn’t want to transform their home for cheap? Absolutely nobody, and your will agree with this too. So, today we have put together 12 fabulous tips that can make your bedroom look different without spending a fortune.
In under 1000, you can carry out the ideas listed below and you will be pleased with the results.
Yet, another simple way to give your bedroom a quick makeover, is to pick up duvets and bedspreads that do not exceed 800 bucks or so. And, if you can up your budget a tad bit, you can find really fantastic stuff for about 1200 bucks or a bit more. These double sided quilts can make your bed look different and thus give your whole room a new look.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Wall paintings, especially the artistic ones do give your room a great makeover, but they aren’t cheap and cost several thousands. Instead pick a print your like, and get it framed yourself. And, if you have the time make a frame yourself. The result will be eclectic and pleasing.
You can give your bedroom a refreshing look, by changing the bedspread, blanket and pillows. If you have a few extra hundreds to spare, buy something in crochet for an elegant look. But, if you are on a tight budget, you can go in for colourful cotton blankets and coordinating cushions to brighten up your room.
Gone are the days, when owning elegant curtains was only for the rich. Today, you can get an impressive variety of patterns and fabrics that can make your room a romantic haven. Change the drapes and throw in figures and other coordinating textures to complete the look. For a few hundreds you can achieve this, easily. A pair of thick curtains with easy to use blackout rings won’t cost you more than a few hundreds.
Do we need to tell you, what a good handmade bed linen can do to transform the look of your bedroom. There are dozens of craftsmen who weave magic with their hands and embroider some really fab designs on bed spreads. This may be a tad bit more expensive, but is worth the investment. However, if you have made up your mind not to cross 1500 bucks, you can ask your tailor or embroider near home, to do you a simple design on your existing quilt and cushions. This is sure to bring down the cost dramatically, while allowing you to achieve the same result.
There are stores in many countries that sell curios all for the same price, like the dollar stores in the United States, the Dhiram stores in UAE, and establishments in Mexico. If you have one of those kinda stores in town, you are sure to find pretty portraits, curios and decoratives, to give your room a make over even in a tight budget.
Use vintage furniture from your attic to give your room an all-new look. Throw in a console with drawers near the window, and let it change the way your room looks instantaneously. And, if you do not already own vintage furniture, you can buy yourself one at the thrift store for under 1500.
Whoever said that chandeliers are meant only for the hall or living room. A carefully picked chandelier can give your room a Victorian look and feel. Be sure that you measure the space you wish to install the lighting and pick something simple yet elegant. The more showy the chandelier is the more space it will occupy and let us not forget, the more expensive will it be.
If you have the time to buy, cut and sew cloth, there is nothing more original and exquisite than making your own bed cover with your very own hands. And, with the cloth that remains sew coordinating cushions. You will not spend over a few hundreds on the fabric and the result will be fanatabulous.
You can pick simple objects like a painting, a large clock, a few soft and plush carpets in neutral colours to give your room a timeless look. Right placement of these things can give your room a very beautiful touch.
If you plan on keeping chairs in your bedroom, you can pick from a wide range of chair designs to give your room a chic makeover. At under 1500 bucks you can buy a pair of acapulco style chairs that are comfortable and pleasing to the eye. Don’t be surprised if you doze away on them, the very first day!
Have an old armchair that is lying on your porch? It is time to bring it in. Give it a good scrub or have it cleaned by a pro, so it looks good as new again. Buy a few colourful cushions to go with it. This is an inexpensive way to create a cosy corner in your room, which is also colourful and gives your bedroom a terrific makeover.
