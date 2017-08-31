15 Fabulous ideas to renovate the hall of your house

The entrance of your home- the hall as the name suggests is that space that welcomes and entertains family and friends. And, thus its décor reflects your style and personality to your loved ones. Think out of the box, and let the creative juices flow. Use the hall of your house as a canvas and make It vibrant and full of life. When done up well, your hall will depict your character and of course look original and exquisite.

In this book, we present to you 15 examples of how to make your hall more welcoming and warm. Check these suggestions and make an inventory of what you have to home to help achieve these looks. Each of these ideas will help you give your hall a special and personalised feel that you will love.