8 beautiful Indian baithak Designs

Baithaks are sitting areas or resting areas with the seating arrangement usually being on the floor or on a raised platform of some kind. Although baithaks have long been part of the tradition of India, they are emerging once again as an interior design trend in modern Indian homes.

Traditionally, baithaks were the sacred resting places of holy men that were on pilgrimages throughout India. In modern India, baithaks are still used as resting places, and also as a communal place to sit and chat.

Baithaks may be located outdoors in gardens, balconies, or rooftops; or indoors in living rooms, corridors, or TV rooms. We hope this ideabook will inspire you to create the baithak best suited for your home.