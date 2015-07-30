8 beautiful Indian baithak Designs

Baithaks are sitting areas or resting areas with the seating arrangement usually being on the floor or on a raised platform of some kind. Although baithaks have long been part of the tradition of India, they are emerging once again as an interior design trend in modern Indian homes.
Traditionally, baithaks were the sacred resting places of holy men that were on pilgrimages throughout India. In modern India, baithaks are still used as resting places, and also as a communal place to sit and chat.
Baithaks may be located outdoors in gardens, balconies, or rooftops; or indoors in living rooms, corridors, or TV rooms. We hope this ideabook will inspire you to create the baithak best suited for your home.
The garden is a lovely place to have a baithak especially if you have a gazebo like this. You can even use this space as an outdoor dining area. It would be perfect for spreading a few banana leafs on the floor and having a feast with family and friends.
Baithak actually means brother talk because traditionally men would gather together in a separate social space from women. In modern India, I can imagine that the men would make this their spot during traditional ceremonies, while the women keep busy inside the house.
This garden baithak would also make a great place to do some yoga outside, breathing in the fresh air, but also being sheltered from the sun and heat at the same time.
This modern outdoor baithak by The Ashleys is designed maharajah style with it's elegant rustic wooden gazebo and spacious platform.
The great thing about this seating arrangement is that it allows for versatility in sitting positions. You can sit cross-legged or with legs completely stretched out comfortably in this setting. An outdoor baithak is a great way to unwind and enjoy the cool night air.
This elongated baithak will fit perfectly in a corridor space, creating more sitting areas and chill out areas around the house. The ethnic Indian throw pillows and bolster cushions give this baithak the Indian touch.
This indoor baithak idea uses a modern round bed as the seating platform. The good thing about a round bed is that it can be placed in the middle of the room without having awkward corners sticking out. This modern baithak creates a nice laid-back space indoors where a few people can stretch out and relax together comfortably.
A baithak is a great idea for a TV room. It's super comfortable and can accommodate a few people lying down, watching TV and dozing off for an afternoon nap perhaps. Throw in a few cushions and some ethnic Indian quilts or keep it strictly minimal, either way it creates the perfect space to be lazy and relax.
If you have a rooftop space, this baithak design will be perfect. The platform for the baithak in this design has been built from cement and integrated as part of the walls. The rooftop is an ideal place to create a chill-out area like this. This design has incorporated some wooden structures creating a resort type of ambiance, and allowing for comforts such as a ceiling fan to keep the place cool.
This baithak design is ideal for a balcony, and can easily be created by choosing a cosy corner to place a platform and a shade. The wooden platform in this design creates a cosy space where you can put some floor cushions, maybe even a bean bag, and a rug. Be creative with the shade by using a sari or a bedspread of your liking. Using the balcony space in this way creates more privacy as well because you're hidden from sight while sitting on the floor.
If you're looking to create a seating area in the entryway, then a diwan or a traditional Indian low-seater sofa may be ideal. Diwan's are more appropriate for smaller seating areas, while baithaks are usually set in more spacious areas.
This elegant regal style diwan is highlighted with a striking accent wall and adorned with multi-coloured throw cushions and bolsters. If you like the concept of the diwan, check out this ideabook for types of diwan and its accessories.