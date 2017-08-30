12 pictures of small kitchens for your homes

It won’t be an exaggeration if I say that the life of people revolves around food. They work and work hard to keep the kitchen fire burning bright. Our celebration includes a carefully planned menu. Our festivals are all about family get-together and feasting. As far as we Indians are concerned, we love to cook and feed our family and friends. We prefer freshly made home cooked meals. Isn’t it? So, obviously the kitchen, big or small, holds an important space in our home.
The Homify professionals understand the importance of a comfortable and well-designed kitchen in your life. Today in this ideabook we have brought 12 inspiring ideas of kitchen for small homes. Have a look and get inspired!
A well-designed cabinet can make a whole lot of difference in a small kitchen. Customize the design of the cabinets and then choose a perfect colour for it; go for chocolate. It will look great!
This small L-shaped kitchen looks beautiful and immediately grabs the attention for its creativity. The aqua blue pops-up against the predominant white décor. The half wall dividing the kitchen from the dining space is a great idea to separate the space.
You just need a little planning to make a small and compact kitchen completely comfortable. See it to get some idea to make your small kitchen perfect for you.
It is a smart idea to leave you small kitchen open. An open kitchen will look spacious. While working in the kitchen you will remain connected with your home and family.
It is important to use every space available in a kitchen especially if it is a small one. Here the corner has been used to keep the stove. Floor to ceiling cabinet along with the floor cabinet creates ample storing space in the kitchen.
Show your love for colour in the kitchen even if it is small. Just be careful when choosing the colour. Calm down the bright colour with a subtle contrast and see how the space will become welcoming and lively.
A little bit of extra working platform is always welcome in small kitchen. The L-shape counter of this kitchen has under the counter cabinets and also the wall cabinets fitted into the available space. The empty wall in between the two beams has been used to construct a working platform which can be used for multiple purposes.
Warmth of wood and smoothness of glass will give modern and classic touch to the small kitchen. Working in this elegant kitchen will be a pleasurable experience. The picture says it all!
A small kitchen designed in the shape of U gives ample storage space and have sufficient free space to move. Make use of all the space available and it will keep your kitchen neat and clean.
Create the kitchen along the walls if the space is more long than broad and use the space below the counter and on the walls to build cabinets.
Indians love the warmth of wood. Use it in your kitchen. Keep the small kitchen simple. It will look elegant!
A beautiful and comfortable kitchen instantaneously makes the size insignificant. Play with the colours, materials and texture in your kitchen and reveal the fun side of you.
Looking for some amazing ideas to make your small kitchen look beautiful? Have a look here and take some clue.