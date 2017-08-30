Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of small kitchens for your homes

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Ixia L-shaped Kitchen, CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue
It won’t be an exaggeration if I say that the life of people revolves around food. They work and work hard to keep the kitchen fire burning bright. Our celebration includes a carefully planned menu. Our festivals are all about family get-together and feasting. As far as we Indians are concerned, we love to cook and feed our family and friends. We prefer freshly made home cooked meals. Isn’t it? So, obviously the kitchen, big or small, holds an important space in our home.

The Homify professionals understand the importance of a comfortable and well-designed kitchen in your life. Today in this ideabook we have brought 12 inspiring ideas of kitchen for small homes. Have a look and get inspired!

1. Chocolate in my kitchen

Yagotimber's Modular Kitchen Design 1 Yagotimber.com Modern kitchen kitchen design ideas,l shaped kitchen,u shaped kitchen
A well-designed cabinet can make a whole lot of difference in a small kitchen. Customize the design of the cabinets and then choose a perfect colour for it; go for chocolate. It will look great!

​2. Creativity at its best

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue modular kitchen,home interiors,CapriCoast,Bangalore Homes
This small L-shaped kitchen looks beautiful and immediately grabs the attention for its creativity. The aqua blue pops-up against the predominant white décor. The half wall dividing the kitchen from the dining space is a great idea to separate the space.

3. Small, compact and complete

Interior Design Bangalore 2BHK Apartment , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern kitchen Plywood Beige interior design bang,home interior,modular kitchen,best interior,bangalore interior
You just need a little planning to make a small and compact kitchen completely comfortable. See it to get some idea to make your small kitchen perfect for you.

​4. Leave it open

It is a smart idea to leave you small kitchen open. An open kitchen will look spacious. While working in the kitchen you will remain connected with your home and family.

​5. The corner space

L Shaped Modular Kitchen Designs homify Asian style kitchen Plywood L Shaped Kitchen
It is important to use every space available in a kitchen especially if it is a small one. Here the corner has been used to keep the stove. Floor to ceiling cabinet along with the floor cabinet creates ample storing space in the kitchen.

​6. Perfect contrast

Modular kitchen design homify Asian style kitchen
Show your love for colour in the kitchen even if it is small. Just be careful when choosing the colour. Calm down the bright colour with a subtle contrast and see how the space will become welcoming and lively.


7. A little bit of extension

kitchen front & side counters Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Sink,Tap,Property,Countertop,Building,Drawer,Kitchen,Kitchen stove
A little bit of extra working platform is always welcome in small kitchen. The L-shape counter of this kitchen has under the counter cabinets and also the wall cabinets fitted into the available space. The empty wall in between the two beams has been used to construct a working platform which can be used for multiple purposes.

8. Modern and elegant

homify Eclectic style kitchen
Warmth of wood and smoothness of glass will give modern and classic touch to the small kitchen. Working in this elegant kitchen will be a pleasurable experience. The picture says it all!

​9. Make the most of the space available

U Shaped Modular Kitchen Bangalore homify Asian style kitchen Plywood u shaped kitchen
A small kitchen designed in the shape of U gives ample storage space and have sufficient free space to move. Make use of all the space available and it will keep your kitchen neat and clean.

10. All along the walls

Kitchen 1 homify Modern kitchen White
Create the kitchen along the walls if the space is more long than broad and use the space below the counter and on the walls to build cabinets.

​11. Love for wood

homify Modern kitchen
Indians love the warmth of wood. Use it in your kitchen. Keep the small kitchen simple. It will look elegant!

12. Classic combination of black and white

homify Modern kitchen
A beautiful and comfortable kitchen instantaneously makes the size insignificant. Play with the colours, materials and texture in your kitchen and reveal the fun side of you.

Looking for some amazing ideas to make your small kitchen look beautiful? Have a look here and take some clue.

A stylish and cosy apartment in Chennai
Which kitchen did you find perfect for your home? Write to us.


