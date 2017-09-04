9 pictures of peaceful pooja room for small homes

Once upon a time in India, almost every home had a room specially designated for prayers and meditation. However, in today’s world we cannot afford the luxury of having a separate room for pooja but we definitely need a space for the spiritual connection with our mind and soul. We need just a small space in our small home for that rendezvous with our God. How?

Have a look at these serene pictures of small pooja space designed by the talented Homify professionals for small homes. You surely will get ideas to create similar space in your beautiful home.