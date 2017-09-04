Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of peaceful pooja room for small homes

LEENA JHA
CAPITAL GREEN-2, SPACCE INTERIORS SPACCE INTERIORS Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Once upon a time in India, almost every home had a room specially designated for prayers and meditation. However, in today’s world we cannot afford the luxury of having a separate room for pooja but we definitely need a space for the spiritual connection with our mind and soul. We need just a small space in our small home for that rendezvous with our God. How?

Have a look at these serene pictures of small pooja space designed by the talented Homify professionals for small homes. You surely will get ideas to create similar space in your beautiful home.

1. The partition of the room

Some Previous Works, BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.

Some Previous Works

BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.

Have you ever thought that the partition of the room can be used to create a pooja space in your small home? If not then take some inspiration from here and think about it. Believe us it will be a great utilization of space and will look amazing too.

​2. Recess on the wall

Timeless Beauty..., Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Timeless Beauty…

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Every house has it, a recess on the wall or a piece of wall between two beams. Show your creativity, make use of that challenging space and convert it into your beautiful pooja room. Here is the picture for some ideas.

3. Temple of simplicity

CAPITAL GREEN-2, SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

CAPITAL GREEN-2

SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS
SPACCE INTERIORS

In a small house show your imagination, take the liberty and make the pooja space into a piece of art and pride of your home. A textured wall, a simple platform of wood or marble and a beautiful statue of God sitting in a meditative pose on it; praying here will fill you with peace and solace.

4. Peace and serenity on the wall

complete projects, Able interior
Able interior

complete projects

Able interior
Able interior
Able interior

We just need a serene environment and peaceful mind to pray. Simpler the pooja space, greater the tranquillity. This is what we exactly need for some quite time with God; a simple image of God hanging on the wall and an equally simple table to light up the lamps.

​5. In the shape and size of a cupboard

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make your pooja room in a cupboard. The designer doors of the pooja space with bells hanging on it will look fascinating. The drawers can be used as a storage space for numerous other items.

6. Solace in a corner

GSP Interiors , Space Collage
Space Collage

GSP Interiors

Space Collage
Space Collage
Space Collage

A quite corner with a beautiful framed painting of God and your faith is enough to create a pooja and meditation room in your home. Spend some time here and rejuvenate your soul.


7. The wall of faith

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wooden wall symbolically separating the room can also be used as a pooja space. Make it look amazing with peaceful lighting.

​8. Artistically creative

Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence in Goregaon

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

A curvy glass top sitting on a creative wooden stand with beautiful statue of the God and lamp will create a perfect pooja space for you. Take some inspiration from here and give it your personal touch for your home.

9. Wood and glass temple

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A beautiful pooja space can be created in the open middle portion of the dining room cabinet. The elegant temple sandwiched between the glass and wood will look modern and classy.

For more ideas of temple for your home, click here.

​घर में सजाने के लिए 15 खूबसूरत लकड़ी की अल्मारियों के अवतार
Do you think that these are really beautiful and creatively designed pooja space for small homes? Let us know your thoughts below.


