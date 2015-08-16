The conch shell is a sacred symbol in Hinduism and Buddhism which reflects the infinite nature of our universe with its spiral pattern gradually expanding in a clock-wise direction. It is often used as a horn trumpet or wind instrument in pooja rituals, and is one of the main emblems of Lord Vishnu.

This intricately designed antique brass conch shell magically brings the sound of the ocean to our ears, and is an appropriate auspicious ornament to be placed in a pooja room. The conch shell is a protector of life, like Lord Vishnu, and is therefore used as an auspicious ornament.

M4Design also has some other beautiful auspicious ornaments which will make appropriate pooja room decorations.