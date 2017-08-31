9 perfect plants for bedrooms

Plants bring freshness into every room of the house, so you should not forgo their liveliness in the bedroom. Plants for bedrooms are recommended for bringing in green, while simultaneously infusing a restful and natural ambience in the area.
The belief that plants in the bedroom worsen the air-quality is completely unfounded. Often people advise against placing plants in the bedroom because they release more carbon dioxide than oxygen during the night. The amount is, however, within safe limits and, on closer review, it can be observed that plants provide a pleasant and healthy indoor environment.
Therefore, you should not hesitate to beautify your bedroom with natural green. Which plants are particularly suitable for the bedroom to spread a wonderful feel? We reveal them to you in the following list.
Plants should feature in every house, and the Yucca palm—we are absolute fans of it! With its long, sword-shaped leaves, it introduces a tropical feel in the bedroom. This palm can reach a size of up to five meters if it has enough space for it, but this doesn’t matter as the Yucca palm tolerates pruning.
It is an ideal choice among plants for bedrooms as it requires only minimum maintenance through regular watering and fertilization. If the Yucca palm is provided with sufficient light, it will provide freshness in your bedroom for a long time.
The orchid is another classic indoor plant that can be used in every room in the house. Due to its timeless elegance, the orchid has for decades been used as a decorative element in modern households. The beautiful tropical flowers add flair and style to the bedroom, with their intense colours that draw the eyes towards them.
For beginners who are wondering about placing orchids in the bedroom, the Moth orchid is best option as it is very robust and accustomed to warm temperatures and low light. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about the plant dying if you place it in the bedroom, but try to keep it close to the window so that it gets the right amount of light.
You'll also find orchids listed in our article on The best interior plants for your apartment.
A succulent that is uncomplicated and looks interesting - the bowstring hemp is another favourite on our list of plants for bedrooms. It brings a refreshing look to the bedroom with its rich green tone, and since the bowstring hemp is very robust and easy to maintain, you won’t have to spend too much looking after this plant.
Bowstring hemp originally comes from Africa and Asia (in India, it is referred to as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue). Therefore, it is best not to overwater it. This plant, prefers full sun, and a spot on the bedroom window is the perfect place for it.
An evergreen that quickly captures the hearts of all the residents in the house, the Peace Lily brings colour and freshness to every room. This plant originates from regions in and around the Pacific. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that it requires moisture to thrive. The leaves look best when the plant is regularly supplied with water. Underwatering can have fatal consequences within a short time.
With proper care, you can enjoy its white flowers in the spring and summer months. During this period, it is recommended that you use fertilizers to obtain optimum results. It prefers dark and warm places, making it a perfect choice among plants for bedrooms.
Jasmine, Gardenia and Stephanotis are wonderful plants with flowers bedrooms can be refreshed by, making them a lovely choice for the space. The white scented flowers spread style in the whole room, and can be arranged, as in the picture above, to ensure a fresh and natural element in your bedroom.
These plants enjoy partial shade. It is important that they get enough moisture, and on particularly hot days, the leaves should be sprayed with a water.
The Calla, like the orchid, is an absolute classic when it comes to plants for bedrooms. The beautiful plant is also known by the name Drachenwurz and has blossoms in various shades. The Calla lily can be white, yellow or red, thus allowing for adaption to the bedroom design and colour scheme.
The Calla blooms from January to April, and in the summer months, the plant withdraws into a resting phase. It likes dry and cool conditions, and if there is enough brightness in the bedroom, you can enjoy the flowers of the beautiful Calla plant for many years.
Traditionally, a symbol of tranquillity and balance, a bonsai is another perfect plant for a relaxed bedroom. The bonsai tree fits into every bedroom design as it is extremely soothing, thanks to its delicate structure and fine leaves.
Bonsai trees originate from Asian garden architecture, and have long since conquered the hearts of Indian plant lovers. The small shrubs and trees, however, require a lot of care and should only be purchased if you have time to nurture and maintain them. This includes the regular supply of water, optimal fertilization as well as the perfect exposure to sunlight, because the more sunlight the bonsai gets, the faster it grows.
Lavender is one of the most popular plant species ever, and if you decide to place a lavender in the bedroom, you should make sure that it gets enough light as this is the most important ingredient for a flowering, radiant and fragrant lavender plant.
Basically, the plant likes to be outdoors. However, if you have a bright and humid environment in the bedroom, the lavender plant will add fresh flair to the space.
Anyone who likes the freshness of flowers should keep a romantic and playful flower arrangement or bouquet in the bedroom. There is, of course, no limit to your imagination. Forest and meadow flowers as well as other common species such as roses, carnations or tulips can transform the ambiance in your bedroom.
A plus point, of course, is the absolute freshness and naturalness that every new bouquet in the bedroom ensures. In addition, you can always vary the blooms to create interesting colour highlights in the bedroom. So, if you want to create a new bouquet of flowers for the bedroom, you should get to the work immediately!
As you can see, there are numerous species of suitable plants for bedrooms that can be used if you create the right conditions. Think about how much time you can spend on the care of your plant and decide on the right one for your bedroom. In consultation with experts, you can make the right choice of the perfect green highlight for your bedrooms.