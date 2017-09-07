A trendy and luxurious apartment in Ahmedabad

Ultramodern touches and use of premium quality materials are the highlights of the Ahmedabad apartment we will tour today. Natural wood makes an elegant appearance here and there, adding warmth to the interiors. Large windows and a lavish terrace bring in tons of sunlight and air, while the furniture is very contemporary to suit the tastes of the inhabitants. We especially love how spacious the bedrooms are, and how the common area lacks unnecessary internal walls. All designs are sleek and neat, and the colour palette is simple and sober for a soothing effect. Trendy lights and minimalist decor are other attractions of this property rendered by the interior architects at Designer’s Circle.
We love how the large bedroom opens up to a lounge area with the help of frosted and sliding glass doors. The warm wooden flooring connects the two spaces, and the bold black sofa promises comfort. The wall art is fascinating too.
Soft shades of cream and grey make for a very soothing ambiance in the living area. The modern seating, quirky coffee table and warm woodwork on the ceiling make this space special and inviting. The lighting is gentle and relaxing.
This image clearly shows how the living space merges with the dining and open kitchen seamlessly. Massive glass windows bring in sunlight when the blinds are up, and guests get to socialise with the chef as well, when there is a party. The open plan layout makes the home look more spacious than it is.
Fashionable metal chairs surround an almost oval table for unique mealtimes in the dining space. The lamp hanging above and the big circular wall decor complete the simple yet attractive atmosphere here.
Beige steps and trendy steel railings make this staircase elegant and functional. The steps complement the wooden landing very nicely, while the inbuilt lights in the wall make going up or down safe after dark.
Rich wooden panelling around the large window and monochrome photos in turquoise frames make this bedroom warm, stylish and cosy. Soft textiles, ample natural light, and minimal decor ensure a soothing ambiance when you go to sleep.
This spacious bedroom boasts of a sober palette of whites and greys and lots of natural light. The bed is luxurious and the chair is perfectly positioned for reading sessions. The wall shelves are very quirky and the edge of the ceiling flaunts unique patterns.
Smooth white surfaces dominate the attached bathroom with the bedroom you just saw. Sleek sanitary fixtures and a round mirror make this space calming and inviting. A glass window in the wall between the bedroom and bathroom allows easy passage of light even when the door is closed.
Wood and white make for a very warm and classy combination in this study room. A large window brings in light and neat cabinets offer ample storage space. Knickknacks, paintings and a row of trendy pendant lights complete the look here.
Flooded with sunlight and fresh air, the large terrace is perfect for relaxing, sunbathing and hosting outdoor lunches. The beautiful wooden seat, greens and unique flooring add to the charm here.
