Which Material to Choose for a Solid Foundation?

Brick foundations have been around for hundreds of years. Many of the older historic homes in the worlds largest cities have brick foundations. A brick foundation is essentially a concrete footing topped with a brick perimeter wall. Inside this wall there are a number of columns or post, each with their own footings. These posts are there to support a series of beams, which in turn support the floor joists. The thickness of the walls depend on the load they need to support. This of course refers to the size and type of the house. A large house with several levels will require a thicker wall and stronger posts to support the weight. With the new technology in concrete house foundations, brick foundations are becoming less popular.

The choice of materials for the foundation to your dream house is an important decision to make. It is essential that you have all the information required to make the best decision. When considering which foundation is best for your house consider the climate which the house is situated and the soil type you will be building on. These will both have a large impact on what material will be best for you. Consult your architect and builder for more information on the most appropriate foundation for your building project.