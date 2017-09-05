Your browser is out-of-date.

A small but well designed 2bhk flat in Bangalore

Asian style dining room
How do you make the most of your upscale 2 BHK apartment? Dress it up with the most stylish storage options, making sure the clutter is all hidden away and the utilitarian pieces double duty as design accessories too! There is ample storage space provided in all the rooms in this flat, which allow for stylish but organised ambiances. The interiors also receive ample natural light and ventilation and are contemporarily furnished. This apartment has been done up by Scale Inch Pvt Ltdinterior designers and decorators in Bangalore, and is a great example of contemporary design and style.

Smart contemporary kitchen

L Shaped Modular kitchen Designs
This L-shaped kitchen with its smart work triangle is great example of space optimisation. The modular kitchen takes care of the looks department while the modern materials used in the construction make sure the kitchen remains sparkling and elegant even with heavy use. The wooden flooring highlights the modern appearance.

Trendy entertainment unit

TV Unit Online
The TV unit forms the centrepiece of the living area and is spacious and stylish too. The shiny wood finish contrasts with the white painted cabinets to give it a grand appearance. There is enough space to put away remotes and Cd’s or DVD’s that are likely to lie around and create a mess.

Elegant crockery unit

Crockery Cabinets Online India
The deep wood tone of the crockery unit is suited to beautifully frame the expensive glass and crystal ware. The mirrored interior reflects the kitchen on the other side, adding a sense of depth. An overhanging white lamp adds an elegant touch to the room.

Space saving storage baskets

L Shaped Kitchen
The stainless steel storage baskets in the kitchen cabinets are a really smart way to make sure there is enough space to safely put away all kitchen essentials without any clutter whatsoever. The rust-free and easy to clean materials ensure the kitchen is always sparking clean and clutter free.

Stylish bedroom storage

Buy Online Wardrobe In India
The floor to ceiling wardrobe takes care of all the householder’s worries about storage. There is enough space for everyday clothes as well as infrequently used items that can safely be put away in the upper cabinets.

Booklover’s delight

Computer Table Online India
Nothing makes a book lover happier than beautifully equipped book shelves. This work station combined with a TV unit and book shelves transforms an average bedroom in to a sanctuary that takes care of all practical requirements while also being high on aesthetic appeal.


Smart storage for bedrooms

Wooden Wardrobe Online India
The two bedrooms in this apartment retain very distinct identities with the smart use of storage. This one combines white and wood colours on the wardrobe doors to create a more informal look. The large sliding doors provide greater ease of access to the wardrobe while also keeping it stylish.

Feminine chic work station

Kids Study Table
This elegant space with cabinets and book shelves is meant for the young lady of the house to perfect her work while relaxing in the pretty ambience. The pink and white offers a delicate and pleasing effect to the room.

Take another tour - A modern and stunning home in Mumbai

12 simple ideas to transform your bedroom with less than 1000 INR
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

