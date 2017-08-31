10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design

Ceilings can give a room unique character. Of course, a well-maintained and professionally designed ceiling can bring a positive element to a room, but its effect cannot be compared to the striking look of an original ceiling design created by a professional architect or interior designer. The interior architecture of a living space can also be influenced by the ceiling design, especially when distinctive features such as trusses or roof beams are present. The design of the room ceiling can do a whole lot more. It is not just a matter of colour. Lighting too can affect the room. Of course, all the possibilities are also dependent on your own ideas, since the space should ultimately be designed to your taste.
When it comes to ceiling ideas, you can let your imagination run wild, because the type of space has no correlation to the kind of design that can be realized. Clearly, when it comes to ceiling design, kitchens have different requirements that need to be met, compared to bathrooms. Like floor coverings, you can create contrasts in the ceiling to bring variety into the room. Be inspired, and do not be afraid of experimenting with combinations of styles. Sometimes, it is precisely an unusual design that contributes to the irresistible charm of a space.
In the case of kitchens, the space should be as bright and wide as possible. Spot lighting or a central lamp illuminates only a very limited area, and the potential of the kitchen cannot be fully utilized. Here, a well-thought-out ceiling design can have a positive effect.
Without having to dispense with a central lamp, additional lights can be installed in the ceiling. In the context of the ceiling design, kitchens should have lights distributed on all the work surfaces, so that you benefit from a lot of light and eliminate little shadows that could affect work efficiency.
An elaborate ceiling can look overdone or dated, but this also partly depends on the design of the rest of the room and the interiors. The ceiling can draw attention with unusual lighting or playful colour combinations.
In this example, the coloured edge of the ceiling provides a sharp contrast to the background wall. Although beige and white dominate, the bright yellow border on the ceiling is the focal feature. With just a little creativity, you can achieve a stunning effect on the ceiling and transform the look of a space to make it young and trendy.
Sometimes a ceiling structure is already defined by the architecture of the building. This does not have to be a deterrent, so long as the rustic appearance does not disturb your sense of style. These kinds of ceilings are often found in farm houses or half-wooden houses.
In the best case, you will get exposed beams and can design the remaining areas according to your taste. If you are a fan of this look, but your rooms do not have such a ceiling, you can create a similar ceiling design with a little effort.
An unusual ceiling design can be achieved by more than just unique colours. Among other things, a simple ceiling design can provide a subtle division of space. This type of optical effect can easily be achieved by using wood or polystyrene.
You simply need to place the pre-built components in the right place, and screw or fix them. After the parts are fastened you can colour them according to your preferences. When selecting the materials, however, you should pay attention to the design and weight of the components to ensure that it is appropriate for the space.
Depending on the style of the architecture and furnishings, you can also implement indirect lighting with the help of clever ceiling design. For this, you have to suspend the ceiling. It is a technique that is manageable and brings impressive results.
With a suspended ceiling, you get not only a unique ceiling design, but also space, between the ceiling and the suspended panel, which can be used for installing lighting systems, which indirectly flood the entire room with light.
Using a ceiling cover you can get a similar effect as a normal suspended ceiling. However, this type of ceiling design, is much more versatile, especially with respect to the lighting, as is demonstrated in this image.
With varied materials in several colours, the ceiling is suspended and illuminated from the inside. The room not only can be indirectly illuminated with this option, but you can also introduce a range of colours into the area.
For rooms decorated in the classic style, a special ceiling design can add more variety. This can be obtained by using colours or by installing ornaments such as chandeliers.
Ornaments can be placed in the middle of the room or at the junctions of the walls. You can also use both ideas together, and if you want to make your ceiling design even more individualistic, feel free to paint the ornaments.
The bedroom is a space for romance, so to round off its ambiance, soft lighting can be introduced to create a harmonious atmosphere. In addition to subdued night lamps, indirect lighting from the ceiling is a suitable option.
For this, you only need to fix a narrow panel, which provides the space required for the installation of the light source. When the light is off, no bulbs or gap is visible. Only when the unit is switched on, does it create a romantic effect.
You should feel comfortable in a bathroom as it is one of the rooms, which contributes to relaxation. So, the obvious choice is a maritime ceiling design. Of course, you can include matching elements on the walls and floor, in addition to an attractive ceiling design, so that the entire room is filled with ocean-themed flair. You should also choose appropriate furniture that takes into account the room design.
If a modern look is preferred, a conservative ceiling design is an unspectacular choice. With a bit of effort, you can create a highlight on the ceiling. For example, you can use a panel, which is decorated in a print or pattern of your choice.
This panel helps the room to gain a significant element as it immediately directs the viewer's focus to the ceiling. Depending on the type of mounting, other elements can be loaded on the panel, so you can also fix a decorative lamp.
