10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design

Ceilings can give a room unique character. Of course, a well-maintained and professionally designed ceiling can bring a positive element to a room, but its effect cannot be compared to the striking look of an original ceiling design created by a professional architect or interior designer. The interior architecture of a living space can also be influenced by the ceiling design, especially when distinctive features such as trusses or roof beams are present. The design of the room ceiling can do a whole lot more. It is not just a matter of colour. Lighting too can affect the room. Of course, all the possibilities are also dependent on your own ideas, since the space should ultimately be designed to your taste.

When it comes to ceiling ideas, you can let your imagination run wild, because the type of space has no correlation to the kind of design that can be realized. Clearly, when it comes to ceiling design, kitchens have different requirements that need to be met, compared to bathrooms. Like floor coverings, you can create contrasts in the ceiling to bring variety into the room. Be inspired, and do not be afraid of experimenting with combinations of styles. Sometimes, it is precisely an unusual design that contributes to the irresistible charm of a space.