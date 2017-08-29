This Bangalore residence is a palace indeed!

The designers at Yuktame bring you a palatial house in Bangalore today. From the very entrance to the bedrooms, this residence has been designed and decorated to welcome royalty. Spacious interiors, classy lighting, elegant colours and tasteful decor come together to make an unforgettable impression on you. The furniture is a mix of vintage and ultramodern, and the home is mostly dominated by pastel shades for a cosy and soothing feel. A hint of gold in the master bedroom makes a regal statement, which further makes this house a stunner.
From this vantage point, you can appreciate how the closet, TV unit and seating area have been accommodated in this bedroom. The sofa near the window is perfect for relaxing with a book or hot coffee, while the TV unit has been combined with the closet to save space.
Tons of space, a majestic chandelier, trendy wall panels and ultramodern chairs make for a very luxurious experience in the living room. The colour palette is mainly dominated by creams, whites, beiges, and hint of grey with the rug. The overall effect is soothing and welcoming.
Sophisticated white walls, beige marble flooring and “Royal Palace”, the name of the house in blue and gold make the entrance impressive. Ample yet soft lighting enhances the classy ambiance here, while glass separates the staircase from the main lobby.
Another side of the living space reveals unique wall decor with strips of mirror. Also note how beautifully the wooden coffee table complements the wall panels.
Rendered in white and gold, this lavish bedroom is charming enough for royalty. The chandelier looks exotic, while the vintage bed and framed paintings add to the opulence here. The purple drapes over the bed and the purple cushions add colour and contrast to the bedroom.
The attached bathroom of the king suite is spacious, modern and fashionably tiled for visual interest. The wooden panel behind the WC and those below the sink add warmth here. We also love the unique shape of the mirror.
This top view is a great way to admire the layout of the king suite. Note how all kinds of furniture have been accommodated without cluttering the room. The bathroom is quite large and comfortably designed, and the seating area near the window, complements the bed.
A plush and regal bed with a high vintage headboard takes the centre stage in this bedroom. Soft pastel hues make for a soothing effect, while the lighting is also mellow. The unique wooden false ceiling wows with its warmth and a majestic chandelier.
An ornately carved border adds tons of class and luxuriousness to the modern TV unit here. The ceiling beading is also very stylish.
Another bedroom in this house impresses with its calm colour palette and very modern furnishing. The wooden TV unit is trendy and warm, while the chairs complement the coffee table nicely.
