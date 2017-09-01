A luxurious home in Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Once again, wood makes for an elegant statement in the softly lit bathroom. The shower space is smartly divided from the sink unit and WC by clear glass, and mosaic tiles lend pizzazz around the mirror. A bright painting behind the WC makes this bathroom fashionable and full of character. Also note how the ledge above the WC, the wall shelves next to the mirror and the sink unit provide ample storage room.

Take another tour - This fashionable Bangalore home was designed in Rupees 13 lakhs only