A luxurious home in Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Warm, jazzy and modern are the words that perfectly define the lavish residence we will explore today in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. Elegant wooden surfaces, brilliant lighting and fashionable furnishing make this home a must see. Every room has its own personality, though the colour palette follows uniformity. Sleek designs add to the contemporary and comfortable aura of this abode, while a touch of colour in the bathroom lends life. The architects at The Brick Studio have indeed accomplished a commendable task with this project.
Here’s another bedroom done up in cream and wood. While the smooth wooden surfaces promise elegance and warmth, modern lights ensure convenience and brightness. The TV unit is very trendy and the study station makes good use of the wall to the left of the window. This bedroom opens up to a large and airy terrace, which allows it to stay well-ventilated and naturally-lit.
Rounded white chairs fitted with comfy cushions make for a very luxurious seating in the living space. A large window brings in tons of natural light, while the crisscross pattern on the wall in striking. The wooden flooring and panel on the ceiling add warmth and sophistication.
Clad with rich wooden surfaces and fitted with unique ambient lighting, this dark media room is inviting as well as pleasurably mysterious. The U-shaped couch is lavish, while the bar at the end boasts of a jazzy backdrop. This room is ideal for hanging out with loved ones or sharing a drink with close friends.
Dark wooden and creamy white tones make for a very classy combination in the spacious master bedroom. The wall cladding behind the bed, the trendy lamps, the plush rug, and the modish TV unit make for a very cosy and relaxed setting here. An inbuilt closet offers storage space without wasting floor area, while the sleek reclining chair is perfect for reading sessions before bedtime.
Once again, wood makes for an elegant statement in the softly lit bathroom. The shower space is smartly divided from the sink unit and WC by clear glass, and mosaic tiles lend pizzazz around the mirror. A bright painting behind the WC makes this bathroom fashionable and full of character. Also note how the ledge above the WC, the wall shelves next to the mirror and the sink unit provide ample storage room.
