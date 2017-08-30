10 great ideas for terrace and verandah flooring

When the weather is good (particularly in the spring and summer) and nature at its most beautiful, everyone likes to be outdoors or at least on the terrace. As an extension that connects the living area to the outdoors, a terrace is the perfect place to lounge, relax or even work. To make it comfortable with a pleasant ambiance, design is an essential element. In addition to cosy seating nooks, colourful flowers and plants as well as décor accessories, the patio flooring also plays a significant role in the overall look. The following 10 terrace flooring ideas will show you what materials experts use to create various effects.
When you are looking at ideas for patio flooring, terracotta is also suitable. The burnt clay typically has shades of shiny beige, brown and red, which look particularly good in smaller squares. It can give your patio a distinctive look. This type of flooring also conjures up Mediterranean flair.
Just like wood, stone also creates a natural, rustic ambiance, especially limestone. The rounded stones form a strong surface and a pleasant environment. Light or beige toned stones ensure a friendly look and are particularly noticeable against darker wood on the furniture.
Concrete is a building material that has a lot of character. It isn’t for nothing that it has been used in houses for a long time and plays an increasingly significant role in interior design. The cement-gravel mixture is also suitable for the floor, especially in the exterior space as patio flooring, as it is extremely durable and resistant, besides helping to make a statement.
One of the most popular materials used for patio flooring is wood. On the floor of a terrace, wood looks classy and exudes a natural charm, besides bringing warmth to the ambiance. Hardwood varieties are the best suited for terrace flooring, but they require a wax or oil seal to protect them from the weather elements.
Tiles are an absolute all-rounder when it comes to flooring and are still very popular. While tiles with patterns are considered traditional in some parts of the world, they are becoming more and more trendy. And, rightly so! Whether with a uniform ornamental motif or a melange of colours, tiles guarantee that your terrace flooring will be eye catching.
Natural stone is a beautiful and extremely robust raw material. There are several types of natural stone that can be used for flooring. In addition to marble, slate is also popular. Its striking and graceful look makes it particularly suitable, and it can make the flooring the highlight in your terrace. Although it is comparatively costlier than other materials, you can enjoy it for a long time. It’s stylish as well as timeless!
Among the alternative modern materials for flooring is rubber. It is easy to install, as it doesn’t require screwing or gluing. Additionally, the elastic material gives a pleasant springy feel under the feet. Rubber patio flooring also insulates against the heat and cold, besides providing sound-proofing, which makes it a multi-faceted material. In elegant grey, the tiles look even more stylish.
Gravel belongs to the family of rocks and mineral stones. It is characterized by its specific grain size and is also referred to as loose sediment. It is more noticeable when one walks on the round stones, but they are quite flexible and easy to move. Additionally, planting baskets and furniture can be placed into it for extra-firm support. Moreover, terrace flooring made of gravel is not often seen, so it guarantees an unusual effect.
A floor covering made of textile, for example, in the form of a carpet, not only creates a comfortable and cosy ambiance in the interior, but also on the terrace. While the material is vulnerable to rain and moisture, a carpet can be used for terraces and patios with roof cover. It not only guarantees a soft feel under the feet, but in a natural tone, it also guarantees an extravagant look.
If making a choice between materials is difficult, one can rely on a combination of them. Wood, stone and concrete, for example, harmonize with each other to create a relaxing ambiance, which is simultaneously sophisticated.
It is up to you and your personal taste to decide which combination of materials to use. Creativity is permitted! For replacing your terrace flooring cheaply and other budget patio decoration tips, see this ideabook.