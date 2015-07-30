Alcove in harmony

Stepping inside, we can gather a feel for the open-plan living spaces and the overarching sense of luxury. The main living zone is comprised of a shared dining, living and kitchen areas. It's a bright and airy feel thanks to the high ceilings and the rooms hallow design. An influx of natural light floods into the room from the glazing that extends across the entire wall of the main living zone.

Take a look in particular at the quality of the kitchen working space. It appears that no expense was spared with top of the line appliances being chosen for the serious home chef. Here, stainless steel is the material of choice for the working surfaces which gives the kitchen a professional appearance.