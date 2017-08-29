10 pictures of sensational and modern stone gardens

Finally, in our stone garden picture gallery, we show you a very special project, which shows that animals too can feel good in the rocky garden. This is a turtle garden planned and created for a family and their beloved reptiles to enjoy. In this charming enclosure, besides stone, other natural materials are present in a design that specifically considers the needs of the animals. It is lovingly and carefully finished to provide a cosy space.

So, which of these gardens caught your eye? You can get the help of homify experts to design your stone garden. For ideas on fountains and water features, see this ideabook.