6 ideas to make your own DIY concrete planters

Gardening is one great past time, and by the looks of it, more people are taking a liking to it particularly as a hobby that entails a strong connection with nature. While the world thrives to make just about anything by themselves, the term DIY has gained acceleration in comparison to the past. Today we intend on taking you on a journey that includes making pots from concrete.
Before you proceed to create a base made of concrete, you require a mold. For this you could use existing containers or pots made of cardboard, glass, or even plastic. Pick out two of these containers, both of the same shape, with one slightly larger than the other. Place the smaller one in the larger one and ensure that there is sufficient gap between the two.
Line the inside of the containers picked out in step one with paraffin oil or any lubricant for that matter so as to ensure that the concrete doesn't stick to the containers. You are one step closer to planter concrete DIY!
When mixing the concrete, pay close attention to your hands. Make sure that you protect your hands with kitchen gloves or regular gloves to avoid direct contact with the concrete. Mix the concrete in a bucket or wheel barrow, adding water in at regular intervals, till the right consistency is obtained.
The first thing you want to do is to pour the concrete along the inner walls of the outer container from step one. Smooth over the walls and the bottom with a spatula. Add in the next container and do the same before proceeding to add concrete in the layer separating the two containers.
The casting molds need to be carefully wrapped in plastic and left for about 36 hours, so patience is of the essence. Test to see if the concrete has dried with a knife a corkscrew. Your concrete pot DIY is officially underway!
Once the concrete has dried, pull out the containers carefully. Smooth the surface with sandpaper and leave it aside for a week or so.
