Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 tricks to improve a room without windows

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Kunstdruck - Wandbilder, Bimago Bimago Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Loading admin actions …

Not always are we blessed with rooms that come well equipped with windows. For anyone who seems to let this simple fact bog them down, here's every reason for you to give up on that! Rooms without windows can work perfectly well when paired with the right decor. 

1. Wall art

Kunstdruck - Wandbilder, Bimago Bimago Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Bimago

Bimago
Bimago
Bimago

Wall art can add the right pop of color to your home as is seen in this picture. Colorful wall art against a white backdrop can bring out the best in the room. 

For more on window woes, look here

2. One for the closet

VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

Closets don't exactly come pre-built with windows, but with a design as large as this one would think that it mandates. Pick out white furniture with lighter lavender hues to add a level of brightness to the area. 

3. The storeroom

Moderne Möbel, Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Modern dressing room
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur

Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur

Optimal lighting could turn out to be exactly what your store room is in need of. Simple bright lamps and lights can make do for the lack of natural lighting in the area. 

4. The sitting area

homify Interior landscaping
homify

homify
homify
homify

Artificial lighting when toys around to reflect forces of nature can do the trick for you if you are looking to add a natural touch to your home. Right by a potted plant in your home, you could place lighting in this fashion to bring out the best in your room. 

5. Accessorize

Raum & Licht-Design, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Mediterranean style living room
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

If none of the aforementioned ideas appeal to you, then here's another you could experiment with. Big bold accessories that add a touch of modernity could be all the lighting the area really needs.

Check out what these professionals are whipping up!

6. Bathrooms without windows

Umbau EFH Buchrain, MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur Modern bathroom
MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur

MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur
MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur
MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur

For a bathroom without windows, natural light is definitely a scarcity. This is where lighting comes into play creating the feeling of warmth. A simple paper mach wall in an off white hue coupled with nice lamps could be all the lighting you need after all.   

छोटे जगहों के लिए बनाये हुए 10 खूबसूरत रसोईघर
We're open to more ideas from the window of opportunites that you pose!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks