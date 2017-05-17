5 simple ideas for small kitchens

If you have room for a breakfast bar, make it a focal feature of the kitchen. In a kitchen largely painted white with neutral coloured cabinets and light flooring, a pop of colour is a must. These cool and colourful chairs from My Italian Living, with seats made of polycarbonate and a base of chrome-plated steel, are a sturdy and stylish option for a modern kitchen that will beautifully frame the breakfast bar. If you're really pushed for space, there are also plenty of contemporary chairs which will stack or fold when not in use, giving you that all important extra floor space.

