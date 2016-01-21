How to choose the right stove for your home sauna

Gas stoves for saunas are one of the most popular type, especially in houses where there is already a gas heating system. They are also called propane stoves. These stoves have definite advantages over other types of sauna stoves. They are able to heat and reheat the water much faster than any other type of stoves. When it comes to long term efficiency, they are the most practical choice in comparison to the electric stoves. Another advantage of these stoves is that they have easy to control options. However, they do have a disadvantage. The initial cost to install them is much higher than electric and wood burning options. This is the reason many people do not like to invest in a gas stove. However, in houses which already have gas heating, they are easy to install and have lower costs of operation over a period of time.