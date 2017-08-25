A 100 sqm home for an Indian family

A 100 square meter family home might not be one's ideal dream home, but we've got compelling proof that it could just be. Here's a home that will leave you spellbound at the sheer beauty that it emanates.
Let's head en route the grand tour of this wonderful home!
The entrance of a home is just as important as every other part. Upon first glance, this entrance puts forth a simple design that is bound to lure you in further. A Japanese minimalist approach is picked out for this entrance as the chocolate hued door and window suggests.
The hallway follows the entrance giving you a glimpse of what it has in store for you. White furniture coupled with Chinese artifacts add a certain color to the area lighting it up instantly.
While the humble demeanor of the outside might play tricks on your mind, the inside wows you at first sight! The interiors are meticulously chosen to complement the decor picked out.
The dining area is symbolic of togetherness that this room so wonderfully brings forth. Simple chairs along with a dining table that is decked with you favorite bites are awaiting your presence, so sit down, relax, and unwind!
The interiors of this bathroom take things to a whole new lighting. If you were of the belief that extra lighting in the bathroom would go in vain, then let this bathroom stand testament to any presumptions that need clearing!
Now this bedroom is not your normal average, everyday bedroom as is seen from the lack of an actual bed in it. A simple plain rug lays by the corner of the room, whose presence is accentuated by the choice of decor. A study is also at your disposition, leaving you with plenty room in your room!
If the previous bedroom wasn't to your liking, then here's something for you. A nice big bed with comforters that are calling out to you request your humble presence. Set up against a bricked wall white background, this bedroom takes comfort to a whole new level.
Situated snugly in the corner of the home is this kitchen which has light, cooler tones to lure you in. Compact and cozy, this kitchen has everything that you need, right where you need it to be.
100 square meter is more than you can ask for, wouldn't you say?