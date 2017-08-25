Your browser is out-of-date.

A 100 sqm home for an Indian family

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
The whole family, 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Scandinavian style bedroom Tiles White
A 100 square meter family home might not be one's ideal dream home, but we've got compelling proof that it could just be. Here's a home that will leave you spellbound at the sheer beauty that it emanates. 

Let's head en route the grand tour of this wonderful home!

Welcome aboard

透過傳統抿石的自然紋理與格柵防盜窗形塑日式簡約的外在形象 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Bungalows Concrete Grey
The entrance of a home is just as important as every other part. Upon first glance, this entrance puts forth a simple design that is bound to lure you in further. A Japanese minimalist approach is picked out for this entrance as the chocolate hued door and window suggests. 

The hallway

現代純白線條搭配中式擺設，擺設是屋主的最愛 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF White
The hallway follows the entrance giving you a glimpse of what it has in store for you. White furniture coupled with Chinese artifacts add a certain color to the area lighting it up instantly. 

The living room

不同厚度與寬度的線條只為了增加空間順延伸的視覺感 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern living room MDF White
While the humble demeanor of the outside might play tricks on your mind, the inside wows you at first sight! The interiors are meticulously chosen to complement the decor picked out. 

For more ideas, look here

The dining area

在不規律的線條背後隱藏起的是全家的衛生間，因為空間的關係，在用餐的時候能把衛生間隱藏起來 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern dining room MDF White
The dining area is symbolic of togetherness that this room so wonderfully brings forth. Simple chairs along with a dining table that is decked with you favorite bites are awaiting your presence, so sit down, relax, and unwind!

Get in touch with the professionals right here

The bathroom

燈光設置的互相變換與加成更能呈現不同的氛圍 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern bathroom Tiles Black
The interiors of this bathroom take things to a whole new lighting. If you were of the belief that extra lighting in the bathroom would go in vain, then let this bathroom stand testament to any presumptions that need clearing! 

The bedroom

孩子長大了自然有自己的想法，和室臥榻養成規律的生活習慣，若有必要也能成為共同活動的場域 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern style bedroom Tiles Grey
Now this bedroom is not your normal average, everyday bedroom as is seen from the lack of an actual bed in it. A simple plain rug lays by the corner of the room, whose presence is accentuated by the choice of decor. A study is also at your disposition, leaving you with plenty room in your room!


Bedroom, take 2!

個性不同影響了居室呈現的氛圍，溫馨可愛呈現空間中的另一種質感 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Scandinavian style bedroom Tiles White
If the previous bedroom wasn't to your liking, then here's something for you. A nice big bed with comforters that are calling out to you request your humble presence. Set up against a bricked wall white background, this bedroom takes comfort to a whole new level. 

The kitchen

俐落冷調的色系安排，肩負著好整理與個性化的使命 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Modern kitchen Glass Grey
Situated snugly in the corner of the home is this kitchen which has light, cooler tones to lure you in. Compact and cozy, this kitchen has everything that you need, right where you need it to be. 

100 square meter is more than you can ask for, wouldn't you say? 

Do share your thoughts with us


Discover home inspiration!

