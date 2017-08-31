A luxurious and modern apartment in Mumbai

Today, we will explore a modern and practical yet luxurious apartment in the heart of Mumbai. It is impressive how despite using light and neutral hues, the home achieves a stunning look with creative elements and lots of space. Trendy furniture, innovative use of glass and mirrored surfaces and soothing lights make every room inspiring. Wooden touches appear here and there for a warm effect, while sleek storage solutions keep clutter at bay. The owner’s collection of unique artworks has been used smartly to give personality to the home as well. And credit for all of this goes to the architects at SM Studio.
White, grey and wood make for a very elegant and soothing colour palette in the expansive living area. The U-shaped sofa is very luxurious and has been creatively designed to offer space for resting coffee cups or books. The mellow lighting adds to the relaxed mood here.
The wood and white coffee table in the living space is very trendy and unusual, while the Buddha heads and bowl of flowers are serene decorative touches. The rug is simple yet intriguing.
The wall opposite the dining space has been artfully lined with gorgeous mirrored and patterned panels. The reflection enhances the size of the interior and lends a glamorous touch to it.
Cream and white make for a very soothing yet classy combination in this spacious kitchen. Smooth cabinets on all sides and modern chrome appliances add to the comfort factor as well as aesthetics.
The master bedroom is bathed in soft light and light neutrals like cream and white. The high and gorgeous headboard is perfectly complemented by the elegant lamps and cosy cushions on the bed.
The large wooden wardrobe in this bedroom takes care of all storage needs, be it clothes, shoes or extra linen. The TV is mounted right opposite the bed for easy viewing.
A large artwork from the owner’s collection adorns this wall in the bedroom, lending it character and personality. The black backdrop of the painting contrasts the white walls nicely too.
Frosted glass walls and door keep the attached bathroom separate from the master bedroom. This way, privacy is maintained but light still gets to travel everywhere easily.
A long mirror and soft colours make the master bathroom very elegant and soothing. The wooden sink unit is a warm touch, while stylish lamps add to the decor. The slim row of greens under the mirror is a very refreshing addition.
A trendy bed with plump cushions and ample natural light make the kid’s bedroom inviting and lively. Mirrors line the wall above the headboard, making the room appear much bigger than it is. Also, we love how the corner to the right of the bed has been used to accommodate a study station.
