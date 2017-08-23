25 great bathroom shower ideas

Whether you have a mini shower stall or a large shower enclosure, it must add beauty to your bathroom. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case as showers come in standard designs. To inspire you to get creative, we have picked 25 unusual models that will be the highlight of any bathroom. Let’s take a look at these professionally-designed bathrooms.
The three-dimensional effect of natural stone creates a unique shower stall. The wall is so eye-catching that the lovely rain showerhead may go unnoticed.
The floor and walls of this mini shower cubicle are completed covered with brown marble. And, to match the shade, lilac lighting has been chosen. Whoever thinks of installing spotlights in the shower?! A cool idea, don’t you think?
Step into this shower and you will feel like you are in a showcase as it has glass on all sides. With a floor drain pump, it’s possible to install a floor-level shower – something that was previously impossible.
White natural stone with grey marbling gives this mini shower a designer touch. What’s more, you can enjoy the tranquil setting while sitting on the integrated bench.
In a smaller shower, you can cover the floor with natural stone to create an impressive element, like in this image.
This bathroom has a lot of space for the shower area. It extends over an entire wall. Mini mosaic tiles on the wall visually separate the area from the rest of the room – one of the simplest bathroom shower ideas to create a stunning effect.
With a custom-designed unit, a modern shower cubicle can be installed under a sloping roof without any problem. It’s a clever space-saving solution.
If you don’t want to hang metal baskets in the shower, wall niches are worth considering. They are perfect for storing small items and can serve as a highlight when staged with background lighting.
A significantly large niche is the main feature of this shower. A mirror, in the background of the niche, reflects the space to make the entire area appear more extensive.
A grand combination of natural stone, light and water makes this model a dreamy one. It is one of the shower ideas that works even in a shower stall that isn’t very spacious, as lighting can be implemented easily to create a stunning effect.
Large-format ceramic tiles make a statement in this modern shower. The colours, which range from brown to copper, are exceptionally beautiful.
Innovative floor drainage allows a shower to be placed in the passage area. Walking through the water jets spraying from the right and left guarantees a refreshing experience.
Instead of using a shower curtain, you can have curved glass around your mini shower. This is ideal for small baths as not an inch of space is wasted.
Glass mosaic tiles can spice up any shower stall with surprising ease. Selecting a range of colours makes the space look even more dynamic.
The small hexagonal floor tiles on this bathroom floor seamlessly transition into the shower area. The concrete provides an interesting contrast to the wooden furniture.
This mini shower area is separated from the entrance of the bathroom by a half-height wall as well as a glass pane. The rest of the room too has creative touches – stylish black and white, with relief provided by bright green.
Here’s another example of a walk-through shower. The shower wall not only has 8x15 inch ceramic tiles, but also a waterproof graphic background in beguiling red tones.
There is a wide range of possibilities when it comes to designing your shower wall to give your bathroom a unique look. How about mosaic tiles with varied colour gradations? It’s a simple idea, but can be a fascinating feature.
In a shower that is in the corner of the bathroom, one has to make sensible use of the space. In this room, this was done by installing a bench to relax in the warm water while seated.
A floor-level shower is a feature that is rarely used today. However, with a circulating shower channel, the water can be easily collected and drained, so having such showers even in the middle of the room is no cause for worry.
Creating simple contrasts with tiles can achieve great effects. In this example, the narrow, rectangular tiles stand out against the clean, white look.
You will notice the shower area in this bathroom only at second glance. There’s not a single glass pane to partition the space; only the floor covering demarcates the area intended for the shower.
Here we see a smart solution for a shower under a sloping roof. The room is separated by a ceiling-high wall. Both sides are illuminated with spotlights and decorated with grey mini tiles. A wall niche provides a decorative element.
If you have a large bathroom, you can easily set up a double shower – one to the left and another to the right. Sufficient distance between the two ensures that you can choose which one to use.
In this shower, the wall is like a work of art. The earthy tone of the natural stone floor provides a quiet contrast so that the ambiance is not overpowering.
