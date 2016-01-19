Creating a Bohemian Style in the Bedroom

One of the main themes of the 1960s era hippie movement was ‘flower power’. This was a reference to the move back to nature, and all things organic and holistic. One way to bring this idea of flower power and nature into a bohemian bedroom is with plants. Plants in a bedroom not only bring an element of nature into the room, but they can bring in a fresh vibe as well. Indoor plants are easy to grow and maintain if you choose the right ones. The most popular house plants are Dieffenbachia, snake plant, and the Zeezee plant. Place these in corners, on a shelf or next to the bed to bring in freshness and colour into the room.

The bedroom is a space where you can be creative with your interior decor and make a place specifically for you. A bohemian bedroom style is a great way to combine all the things that you like into one amazing design. Don’t be afraid to use a combinations of styles. The bohemians of the early nineteenth century were famous for defying convention and creating completely unique art. Bring rich coloured textiles into the design to warm up the room. Add a touch of Moroccan style with a warm rug or a collection of cushions. Create a cosy atmosphere with some carefully chosen lights. And complete this amazing design with a few plants to bring nature back into the room.

