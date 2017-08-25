10 ideas to convert your attic and mke it more useful

Is your attic or rooftop room being used as nothing but a storage facility? Wouldn’t it be nice to convert attic space into a lovely living area so that you can have additional space such as a study or a children’s room? Maybe you could even create a duplex apartment for a young adult, or a kitchen. Usually, an extra bedroom under the slanting roof is the classic option, but there are several other ways to integrate the rooftop or loft to put it to use more effectively. Get inspired by these professionally designed attic conversions.
Doesn’t this bathroom fit perfectly into the space? It’s a great idea for an attic conversion. It’s an en suite bathroom like you have never seen before. The bath is installed in the left in the niche directly under the window, and a door next to it leads to the toilet. The bathroom looks open, but is sufficiently private as the master bedroom is accessed via the stairs.
A bedroom under the roof is certainly the most classic approach to attic conversion ideas. The snugness of the slanting roof makes it seem like a charming nest – perfect for a cosy bedroom. To make it the best possible place for relaxation – given the limited space – the installation of large windows is a must. If you want to convert attic space into a bedroom, don’t forget to install good insulation as otherwise it can get uncomfortably hot during the summer. Don’t forget to fix heat-resistant roller blinds on the large skylights or windows to offer additional protection against the heat.
An attic conversion can have all the rooms you need under the sloping roof, like in this cute apartment. Instead of creating a false ceiling, the roof beams are left open to enhance the spaciousness of the unit and to let in more light into the unit. If you prefer something more private, you can install an opaque partition in the loft bedroom instead of the transparent glass one in this apartment. The ladder staircase brings in a feel of a gallery space with access to the upper floor. The open kitchen fits seamlessly into the living area, adding to the airiness of the design.
A slanted roof and space for the bed are not sufficient to convert attic space into a lovely master bedroom that is a special place for resting. You can add to the warmth in the area by fixing wooden beams and columns on the roof. In this image, the structure of the timber framed roof, wood and wall paints help to preserve the original character of the house. Storage is provided in a practical manner that optimizes the limited space. For energy efficiency, a thin layer of insulation material has been added, while the highlight is the panorama window with a sweeping view of the lake and the surrounding area.
This apartment was originally an undeveloped roof storage space. In the case of historic buildings, one is bound by legal restrictions regarding altering the unit, due to which some attic conversion ideas cannot be implemented as desired. In this case, the roof had to be removed and completely rebuilt due to contamination – all under strict regulations. In the end, however, a beautiful open space was created by combining the old structure with modern features. While all the beams have been installed in the original position, the earlier single floor unit now houses a two-storeyed rooftop apartment with a lovely view. It's a perfect example of a successful attic conversion in an old building.
Unlike the previous example, the roof of this attic conversion was completely removed and restored with a complex steel structure. While it has generous windows in the southern façade, the kitchen and dining area in the apartment is bordered by a plain whitewashed stone wall. However, the interleaving of the roof creates a feeling of airiness, and the indirect lighting coming through from the curved walls of the high ceiling gives the area a memorable feature.
Whether you want a classic or modern kitchen, you can install it under the slanted roof of the attic. Depending upon the size of the area, the attic conversion can even include the main kitchen of the house. In this image, the counters are placed under the gable of the house so that the ceiling isn’t too low over the workspace, and the kitchen doesn’t seem too cramped. The generous windows invite in ample light to make the space bright and cheerful. Since the sloping roof does away with the possibility of wall mounted cabinets, the area under the lowest part of the roof has built-in wardrobes for storing dishes. Under-the-counter cabinets and drawers in the two cooking islands provide additional storage and installation space for electrical appliances. The wood cladding on the roof creates a lovely rustic contrast to the modern furniture in the kitchen. The skylights in the slanted roof provide additional lighting in the cooking area.
A bathroom with a full-sized bath, whether it is freestanding or built-in, is always a luxury as it combines relaxation, peacefulness and wellness. Imagine if you could get such as bath under the open sky, like this one has (well almost)?! What a view! This attic conversion is perfect or immersing oneself in warm water, resting the head along the edge of the bathtub and letting thoughts run free as you look at the starlit sky or watch the rain fall. All you have to do is install a panoramic window into the sloping ceiling of the bathroom.
Anyone who has dreamed of creating a library at home can use the space under the slanted roof for implementing it. To provide an inviting space that lets you linger as you browse through books, it’s important to convert attic space without missing out on the feeling of openness. In this image, the skylights on the roof and the transparent safety rails bring an airy touch to the area.
Who doesn’t want to ban a home office or a study desk from the living or dining room, and instead have a quiet space to escape into for work? Why not convert attic space for this purpose? If you don’t want to feel isolated, you can create a connection with the rest of the home using a ladder staircase, as shown in the picture. A charming studio space, don’t you think?
