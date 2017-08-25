10 ideas to convert your attic and mke it more useful

Who doesn’t want to ban a home office or a study desk from the living or dining room, and instead have a quiet space to escape into for work? Why not convert attic space for this purpose? If you don’t want to feel isolated, you can create a connection with the rest of the home using a ladder staircase, as shown in the picture. A charming studio space, don’t you think?

