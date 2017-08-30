A stylish and cosy apartment in Chennai

The master bedroom in this apartment is rendered in shades of grey and cream for a classy yet soothing look. The bed features black and white printed bedspread and wooden cladding behind it. The laminate above the headboard mimics a brick wall for a rustic look. The divan near the window is peppered with plump cushions and is perfect for relaxing with a book and coffee.

The inbuilt wardrobe boasts of gleaming black doors and accommodates a compact study unit nicely. The study unit comes with a large mirror to help you get dressed. Note the textured finish of the cream-hued wall next to the bed. They add character to this space.

