A stylish and cosy apartment in Chennai

Apartments in Chennai
If you thought that a compact apartment cannot be stylish or cosy, it’s time to think again! This Chennai apartment is very trendy, warm and extremely functional despite its modest size. The creative use of wooden panels, sleek and modern furniture and modern partitions has made this residence a relaxing sanctuary for a small family. The colour palette is neutral and the decor is minimal but brilliant. Diffused lighting in all rooms adds a hint of mystery and romanticism to this abode. Neat and inbuilt storage solutions make it possible for the inhabitants to move around easily. The credit for this project goes to the interior designers and decorators at Woodlife Interior Private Ltd.

Contemporary common areas

Modern furniture, ample lights and a wood and white colour palette make the common areas beautiful and cosy. Green cushions lend life to the fashionable cream sofas in the living space, while the dining table is long enough to accommodate the entire family. A stylish partition with honeycomb filigree separates the living from the dining, without hampering visual openness. The TV unit in the living space is also sleek and very contemporary. Don’t miss the traditional yet chic puja room doors made from wood and frosted glass. Little brass bells lend them a quaint charm.

Warm and fashionable foyer

Rich wooden cladding on the walls and ceiling make the foyer very cosy and elegant. The shoe cabinet is neat and extremely practical, while the trendy chandelier casts an inviting glow over the space. The collage made with circular mirrors or different sizes is a unique touch here.

Cutting-edge kitchen

Glossy cream cabinets and ample floor area make the kitchen look spacious, refreshing and inviting. The diffused lighting is easy on the eyes, yet enables you to carry out all culinary chores easily. The black countertop contrasts the whiteness of the space beautifully, while trendy appliances make cooking very convenient.

Classy and comfy bedroom

The master bedroom in this apartment is rendered in shades of grey and cream for a classy yet soothing look. The bed features black and white printed bedspread and wooden cladding behind it. The laminate above the headboard mimics a brick wall for a rustic look. The divan near the window is peppered with plump cushions and is perfect for relaxing with a book and coffee.

The inbuilt wardrobe boasts of gleaming black doors and accommodates a compact study unit nicely. The study unit comes with a large mirror to help you get dressed. Note the textured finish of the cream-hued wall next to the bed. They add character to this space.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


