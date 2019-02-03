Home decor ideas from interior designers and decorators in Bangalore

It is not always shockingly expensive to create a stylish, comfy and functional home in the city. And this flat in Bangalore is an example of that. The interior designers and decorators at Decor Dreams made smart use of a modest budget of Rs. 13 lakhs to make the residence visually appealing and relaxing. Minimal decor and sleek storage solutions ensure that no space goes waste. Neutrals like cream, grey and white appear in most spaces, though the kitchen and the son’s room are vibrant surprises. A conscious effort has been made to use the vertical spaces more than the floor area, and this allows the inhabitants to move about and communicate freely.
Glossy red counters and cabinets add tons of boldness and spirit to the modern open kitchen. The U-shaped layout allows you to work here efficiently and move about freely. Modern appliances and ample lighting add to the comfort factor.
Soft grey and white make for a very soothing colour palette in the living space. Ample white lighting and sliding glass doors leading to a terrace make this space bright and airy. The TV unit is very trendy and sleek and hence functional.
The nature-inspired wallpaper in the dining space gives it a relaxing and inviting feel. We also love the stylish and geometrical partition between the living and dining. This allows visual openness while maintaining a hint of privacy.
The tall wood and white cabinet in the dining area is ideal for storing all crockery and precious china. The shelves with glass shutters can showcase artefacts and family photos as well. Sleek and simple designs make this cabinet very attractive.
White and wooden tones make this bedroom classy and warm. The wardrobe with sliding doors deserves special mention, as it can store clothes, shoes, bags and more. The attached bathroom on the right gives the inhabitants of this room the privacy they need.
A hot pink feature wall lends this simple bedroom colour, charm and visual interest. The tall cabinet in the corner is sleek and very practical, while the crisscross design on the false ceiling is an added touch of glamour.
The couple who owns this flat has a son who is passionate about football and this has been flaunted through the wall decal in his bedroom. A bright yellow feature wall makes this space lively and optimistic. The trendy study station is positioned near the window, so that it receives as much natural light as possible.
The wardrobe in the son’s bedroom is a chirpy combination of white and yellow and comes with sliding doors to save floor area. It can hold all his clothes, sporting equipment, games, and shoes and so on.
