A trendy Bangalore home with playful touches

Welcome to a spacious and relaxing villa in Bangalore, which combines elegance with playfulness in a unique way. While most rooms in this house are rendered in sober and light hues like white and cream, the den, study and children’s room wow with lively splashes of bold colours. Trendy furniture, stylish partitions, clever utilisation of space and mellow lighting in most spaces make this home the perfect sanctuary for modern souls who live fast lives. Storage solutions are neat and modern, and the decor theme is minimal yet cosy. Read on to know more about this fantastic project by the interior designers and decorators at Decor Dreams.
We love how the dining room merges with the entrance and the living space without compromising the privacy of the inhabitants. A trendy wooden partition with inbuilt white shelves separates this area from the entrance. The shelves hold knickknacks, while the wooden dining chairs with decorative backs make a classy statement.
A generous L-shaped sofa, soft beige and white curtains and golden indirect lighting make the living space very inviting and relaxing. The minimalistic TV unit goes well with the designs here, while the red cushions add a hint of boldness visually.
The small nook right beside the staircase leading to the bedrooms has been smartly utilised to accommodate a sink unit. This makes it easy for diners to wash hands after meals. Strips of wood line the slanted false ceiling above the washbasin for a warm look.
A fun-looking wall clock, a white and yellow shelving unit, polka dotted ottomans and a sunny yellow beanbag make the den a wonderful place to unwind and chat. The decor is casual, and children’s artworks have been framed to create a collage on the grey wall.
Splashes of yellow and printed cushions and rug make the study a very exciting space. The study station is sleek yet functional, while the wooden flooring lends warmth. The false ceiling looks very trendy as well.
Rendered in sober and light shades, the kitchen is spacious and lined with neat cabinets to take care of all storage needs. Ultramodern appliances and ample natural light add to the convenience factor.
Light wooden hues and white come together to make this bedroom Scandinavian style and soothing. An entire wall has been devoted to storage, while the curtains were inspired by leafless trees. Cosy textiles, golden lighting and drawers under the bed make this space practical and inviting.
A couple of stylish lamps and monochrome artworks lend romanticism here. The headboard of the bed is fascinating too.
Mellow lighting and a luxuriously plush bed are the chief attractions of this bedroom. There is ample space to move around, and the corner to the left of the bed has been cleverly utilised to accommodate a study station. The wardrobe on the right accommodates a cosy window seat very stylishly.
Bold hues like yellow, electric blue, hot pink, red, orange and purple dominate the kids’ bedroom for a very lively look. The rainbow and clouds wall decor feeds their imagination, and brings good dreams. Photos in colourful frames and a jigsaw rug add personality to the space, while the vibrant study station doesn’t allow even a single dull moment.
