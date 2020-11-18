12 pictures of kitchen cabinets for Indian homes

Kitchen holds the most important place in Indian homes. Every celebration in India revolves around food and feeding family and friends. Cooking will not be a fun anymore if the kitchen is not organized. The only way to keep it organized and clean is by building cabinets.
Designing kitchen cabinets is a challenging job. Within a limited space we have to adjust a lot. In modern homes, the store room has been merged in the kitchen. So the challenge has doubled up. The professional designers of Homify understand how important a well organized beautiful kitchen is in your home. Today we have brought for you 12 amazing kitchen cabinet design ideas to inspire you. Have a look if you are planning to renovate or build your kitchen and enjoy a clutter-free kitchen.
The wine colour cabinet looks amazing with the predominantly white in this kitchen. The sensible use of the bright colour with just the right amount of light shades looks neat, clean and elegant.
A sparkling clean kitchen has soothing and calming effect in our nerves. White makes the small kitchens look brighter and spacious. Here, the white cabinets are contrasting well with the granite counter-top and grey tiles. The glass doors in the wall cabinets have made this kitchen look modern and elegant.
Looking for bright kitchen cabinets colors? Yellow can work as it has the power to brighten up the space and elevate the mood instantly. Popping yellow in the kitchen cabinet when combined with white and transparent glass will make the kitchen come alive with fresh energy. Though the glass will need some maintenance, but it is worth it.
The brick colour cabinet below the counter, glass in the middle and white on the top; it is unity in diversity. They are complementing each other and have provided ample storage space in the kitchen.
The classic combination of wood and glass looks aesthetically beautiful and is comfortable in the kitchen. In this kitchen, cabinet below the counter are all covered with wood in two colour combination. The overhead cabinet in semi transparent glass is convenient to store and well as display it for you.
Dark mahogany and white mixes and matches well with each other. The cabinets here simply blend with the interior. The glossy finish looks charming. The semi-transparent glass door cabinets and the open shelves are convenient and beautiful.
The Indians love colours. Show the love for colours in the kitchen cabinets too. If the colour is used judiciously, especially in a small kitchen, it will become lively and working here will be fun and meditative. Exploit all the space available. Properly designed cabinets will always help you to keep your kitchen organized.
Grey looks modern. But too much of grey could look dark and monotonous. Break the monotony of the kitchen by contrasting it with a vibrant colour and see how elegant the kitchen will look. Drawers, doors and open selves, design the cabinets depending on your requirement.
Indians have always been biased towards the wood. Wooden cabinets in kitchen look simple and elegant. The cabinet below the counter-top and overhead will provide ample storing space in the kitchen. The combination of solid, glass and jali on the cabinet doors are an intelligent design idea and break the monotony of the single colour and material.
The combination of open shelves and closed cabinets looks fabulous. It will be convenient to use. Different size in the drawers will be appropriate to store different items. The box like cabinets on the wall will create more storing space.
It is simple, elegant and classy! Without any handle to show on the cabinets, it looks like a hidden treasure waiting to be unveiled. The sleek and neat design of the cabinet is attractive.
Too much of bright modular kitchen colors can make the kitchen look dull and boring. Think differently and give a splash of colour in the cabinets of predominantly white kitchen. The colour will just pop-up. Keep it open, close or combine it with glass door, it all depends on you and your imagination.
If you are planning to renovate your kitchen, get inspired: 37 images to see before you start renovating your kitchen
The classic combination of black and white on the cabinets has been paired with a red backsplash to create a dramatic effect. Designed by professionals, the upper cabinets display a linear construction, whereas the lower ones complement the U-shaped design of the kitchen. In addition, the glossy finish of the cabinets reflects lights and creates the illusion of a wider space.
End your search for a unique colour combination for kitchens by selecting grey and blue. Here, these subtle colours make this modular kitchen even more attractive and inviting. In addition, the large-sized and handleless kitchen units enhance the overall look of the kitchen and at the same time, provide ample storage space. The smart construction of the cabinets also allows you to fit in high-end kitchen appliances while leaving floor space for people to move around easily.