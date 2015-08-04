A secret escape

Introducing Sussex House by the award winning design firm Wilkinson King Architects. This amazing contemporary home is situated in a grassy field and overlooks a forested valley. This optimum location provides the owners access to a highly desirable rural lifestyle where nature is always there to be enjoyed. However, it's not just about the nature and lifestyle. The home in isolation stands as a stunning example of contemporary architecture with an abundance of intricate and thoughtful design features. The home rises across two linear stories and is defined by its generous floor plan and open free flowing form. To top it off, the home is designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible.
Very rarely does a home sit so naturally within a landscape, but on the other hand, this isn't your every day home. As you can see, this is a home of pure contemporary design and is formed as a series of layers. These layers appear to echo the horizontality of the meadows and hills.
There's a distinction between the two layers of the home by the use of transparent glazing for the lower level, and by timber above. The upper level exterior is wrapped in prefabricated cross laminated timber, and clad in western red cedar boards. The timber boards have been left unstained and will weather naturally over time.
Approaching the home we can begin to appreciate the simplicity of the homes design. Notice how the large glazed apertures in the elevation give views through the house to the field and the landscape beyond.
Views for the first floor balcony look back to views of the distant landscape. Timber louvers give shading from the high summer sun.
The house is organised around a double height reception space located close to the entrance.
The architects have designed the home to maximise airflow and take advantage of the natural cooling qualities of the surrounding nature. This has been achieved by utilising high ceilings, an open floor plan, and creating a voids when possible.
An important connecting point within the home is the timber stairwell. The stairs links the basement, ground and first floors and rises outside the solid building envelope inside a glazed structure. The stair is formed using cross laminated timber and cantilevered timber treads and possess a sculpture -like design.
In the living zone you'll find no over the top details or decorative statements. The space contains just the bare essentials for comfortable home life, but in a truly beautiful form.
To summarise; Sussex house had several surprises in store for us, and has charmed us with its truly unique layout that's supports homely family living and is environmentally conscious.
