A secret escape

Very rarely does a home sit so naturally within a landscape, but on the other hand, this isn't your every day home. As you can see, this is a home of pure contemporary design and is formed as a series of layers. These layers appear to echo the horizontality of the meadows and hills.

There's a distinction between the two layers of the home by the use of transparent glazing for the lower level, and by timber above. The upper level exterior is wrapped in prefabricated cross laminated timber, and clad in western red cedar boards. The timber boards have been left unstained and will weather naturally over time.