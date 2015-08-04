A Victorian terrace transformation

What a transformation! The awkward layout that was before has been completely reworked to be one holistic shared kitchen and dining area. This has been achieved by extending the home one level towards the rear of the home, and by widening across to the border of the neighbouring properties.

A core principal of the extensions design was to create a feeling of openness and freedom for the owners. This is best expressed by the selection of retractable glazed doors. These doors can be opened up completely to create a shared space between the internal spaces and the new decking area.