A Victorian terrace transformation

Today on homify, we travel to the borough of Stoke Newington, London, where a Victorian terrace has undergone an amazing transformation. Before the architects from Bradley Van Der Straeten got their hands on the project, it was a terrace that was feeling its age with a run-down exterior and an almost unliveable internal setting. The home stands today completely reinvented with many of the original features preserved and restored, and the new look interiors are undeniably modern. People who pass by on the street stop to admire the Victorian terrace now, rather than shake their heads in disapproval.
In a city such as London, it’s such a treat for the owners to be able to enjoy so much private outdoor space. Timber sleepers have been used to act as a natural border between the neighbouring properties, and seating has been created.
Prestigious, elegant, and beautiful—just some of the words that spring to mind when admiring the new-look exterior of the Victorian terrace. A fresh coat of antique white acts as a canvas to highlight the homes intact heritage features which have been thoughtfully restored to their original condition. Beautiful bay windows and the arched entrance appear as they would have when the home was first built. Although lean in form, the exterior provides us with an insight of the homes generous internal size. There are in fact six bedrooms in total following the refurbishment. Not to mention an abundance of social zones. Let’s take a look…
Oh deary, deary me, the house was in absolute tatters before the renovation! Not only was the courtyard looking unkempt, but the layout was completely impractical.
What a transformation! The awkward layout that was before has been completely reworked to be one holistic shared kitchen and dining area. This has been achieved by extending the home one level towards the rear of the home, and by widening across to the border of the neighbouring properties.
A core principal of the extensions design was to create a feeling of openness and freedom for the owners. This is best expressed by the selection of retractable glazed doors. These doors can be opened up completely to create a shared space between the internal spaces and the new decking area.
Internally, there’s a tangible light and airy feel in the new shared kitchen and dining area thanks to the open layout. Although the décor features the best in modern design, the home has an overarching sense of classic style. The choice of blue for kitchen cabinets is an unusual décor choice, but works when partnered with softer, natural tones, as seen here. We love the decision by Bradley Van Der Straeten to leave the bricks exposed and to use them as the splashback rather than covering them.
Our final snapshot is within a quiet corner of a sitting room that's been tailored for the enjoyment of reading a favourite novel. It's a modest setting where the emphasise lies on the form of the home and the materials used. For instance, the exposed brick fireplace stands prominent and acts as a tasteful reminder of the homes history.
This ends our brief tour within the Victorian terrace, however, if you're searching for more inspiration then be sure to click the link below to see inside a grand country residence that's been given a stunning new modern extension.