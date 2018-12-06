A warm and modern 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

While exploring the bustling and technologically advanced city of Bangalore, we came across a beautiful and modern 3bhk apartment rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Decor Dreams. Trendy furniture, lots of natural light and tasteful decor make this flat very special and welcoming. Neat storage solutions and fashionable indoor lighting add to the appeal, and make life comfortable and convenient for the inhabitants. Colours like white, beige, cream and brown dominate the interior, making the residence warm, relaxing and elegant. Read on to know more.
The cream and wooden entertainment is very classy yet minimal. The striped panelling and the sleek console take care of both visual appeal and functionality.
A plush L-shaped sofa, cosy cushions and a pretty rug make for a very inviting setting in the living space. The wall decor is edgy and unique, while the small inbuilt bookshelf at one end of the sofa is brilliant. Sliding glass doors take you to the balcony, and bring in tons of natural light. The false ceiling is also trendy.
This white and wooden kitchen is very contemporary, warm and comfortable. Neat cabinets and drawers take care of all storage needs, while large glass windows bring in plenty of sunlight. The lighting inside cabinets and under them makes tasks very easy here.
A wooden feature wall, regal curtains and a very fashionable bed make this bedroom relaxing and impressive. Decor is minimal, and the lighting is golden for a romantic feel here.
We love how an entire wall has been devoted to smart wood and white storage in the bedroom we just saw. The door leading to the bathroom is flanked by the smart entertainment unit on the left and a study station and dressing unit on the right.
A modern bed, a neat and trendy cabinet and a jazzy inbuilt unit make this bedroom functional and comfy at the same time. Stylish lights paired with a pretty mirror and a monochrome artwork adds to the visual appeal here.
The study station and the dressing unit in this bedroom are compact, minimalistic yet very practical. Wood and white make for a timeless combination on these furniture pieces and take care of storage needs too.
Pale pink wallpaper with subtle floral patterns adds a hint of feminine charm to this well-lit and spacious bedroom. The bed is very modern and flanked by stylish lamps. A large window shaded with sheer curtains brings in tons of sunlight, while the wall shelf above the bed is a very creative touch.
The wall opposite the bed in the bedroom you just saw has been devoted to storage in a very aesthetic manner. The wardrobe is perfect for storing everything and anything, and it combines with a compact study unit to avoid wasting excess space.
