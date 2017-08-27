A modern and stunning home in Mumbai

Mumbai is home to dreamers and ambitious souls, and today, we will explore the residence of one such family that has it all. Spacious interiors, sleek furniture, trendy lines and stylish rendition of colours make this abode a must see. While some areas are dominated by sober neutrals, others wow with bursts of lively hues. Space has been smartly utilised, while soft textiles and fashionable lighting add to the charm. While some rooms are extremely contemporary, others flaunt the retro spirit, and a few even hint at elegant rusticity. Intrigued? Read on to know more about this residence that was furnished by the furniture and accessories suppliers at Spacio Collections.
Warm earthy hues and a fashionable chair make this spot very appealing. The fireplace is extremely cutting-edge and offers cosy warmth during winter months. The lanterns and flowers add a hint of old world charm.
The spacious living area features sleek and modern sofas and minimal decor. The abundant use of white and the presence of massive windows make this a well-lit, airy and optimistic space. The potted green is a lively touch here.
Dark shades of grey and a brick wall make the library a very elegant space with a mysterious air. The high wall shelf is very functional and the warm wooden flooring is a classy contrast. Soft cushions and textiles add comfort here.
Modern sofas and lavish use of beige and white are the attractive features of this relaxing family room. It gets ample sunlight through the high windows, while the transparent bubble swing makes for a playful touch. The winding black staircase leading upstairs lends sharp contrast to the white walls.
A very modish electric blue armchair and a matching wall panel make this spot truly special. The metal lamps, coffee tables and wall decor add a dash of glamour here too.
The wooden cabinet decked with a vintage candle-stand and quaint sculptures steals the show here, against the grey wall. The rabbit artwork is very quirky, and so is the floor lamp. The bright rug is a very playful touch.
Brick walls, grey flooring and an elegant wooden table make this dining space very inviting and rustic. The chairs are classy in beige and they go well with the design and colours here.
Patterned bedspread, rusty red and sky blue cushions and pretty poufs make this bedroom very cosy and full of life. The textiles are soft and gentle on the skin, while the windows behind the bed bring in enough sunlight. The wooden flooring lends warmth.
A very edgy-looking wood and metal table accompanied by a retro chair make this study corner very innovative and unique. Classic crockery and a quirky wall art depicting the world add to the visual appeal here.
