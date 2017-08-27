Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and stunning home in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Wood on Black, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Black
Loading admin actions …

Mumbai is home to dreamers and ambitious souls, and today, we will explore the residence of one such family that has it all. Spacious interiors, sleek furniture, trendy lines and stylish rendition of colours make this abode a must see. While some areas are dominated by sober neutrals, others wow with bursts of lively hues. Space has been smartly utilised, while soft textiles and fashionable lighting add to the charm. While some rooms are extremely contemporary, others flaunt the retro spirit, and a few even hint at elegant rusticity. Intrigued? Read on to know more about this residence that was furnished by the furniture and accessories suppliers at Spacio Collections.

Luxurious fireplace

Fireplaces by Planika Spacio Collections Living roomFireplaces & accessories Iron/Steel Black fireplace,luxury,customized,odorless,cleanburn
Warm earthy hues and a fashionable chair make this spot very appealing. The fireplace is extremely cutting-edge and offers cosy warmth during winter months. The lanterns and flowers add a hint of old world charm.

White, bright and refreshing

The Minimalist's Living Room, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile White minimalistic,living room,white,decor
The spacious living area features sleek and modern sofas and minimal decor. The abundant use of white and the presence of massive windows make this a well-lit, airy and optimistic space. The potted green is a lively touch here.

Classy and warm

Wood on Black, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Black styling,modern,all black,living room,book shelf,classy
Dark shades of grey and a brick wall make the library a very elegant space with a mysterious air. The high wall shelf is very functional and the warm wooden flooring is a classy contrast. Soft cushions and textiles add comfort here.

Fun family room

Bubble swing.. Spacio Collections Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile White Living Room,Contemporary,swing,white,modern
Modern sofas and lavish use of beige and white are the attractive features of this relaxing family room. It gets ample sunlight through the high windows, while the transparent bubble swing makes for a playful touch. The winding black staircase leading upstairs lends sharp contrast to the white walls.

Electric blue surprise

Electrifying Living Spaces Spacio Collections Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Blue colorful,livingroom,moderndesign,expressivechoices,vibrant
A very modish electric blue armchair and a matching wall panel make this spot truly special. The metal lamps, coffee tables and wall decor add a dash of glamour here too.

Retro magic

Modern Living, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown modern design,livingroom,luxurious,accessories,wall art
The wooden cabinet decked with a vintage candle-stand and quaint sculptures steals the show here, against the grey wall. The rabbit artwork is very quirky, and so is the floor lamp. The bright rug is a very playful touch.


Rustic yet elegant dining

Rustic Dining Room, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections Dining roomAccessories & decoration Textile Beige rustic dining room,modern,chairs,table decoration
Brick walls, grey flooring and an elegant wooden table make this dining space very inviting and rustic. The chairs are classy in beige and they go well with the design and colours here.

Vibrant bedroom

Spring Time Look, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored spring collection,bedroom,modern,seasonal,colorful,bedsheets,decor
Patterned bedspread, rusty red and sky blue cushions and pretty poufs make this bedroom very cosy and full of life. The textiles are soft and gentle on the skin, while the windows behind the bed bring in enough sunlight. The wooden flooring lends warmth.

Unique study

The Importance of Wall Art to Design Ideas, Spacio Collections Spacio Collections ArtworkPictures & paintings Wood Black minimialist,wallart,classical,wooden table,simple,livingroom
A very edgy-looking wood and metal table accompanied by a retro chair make this study corner very innovative and unique. Classic crockery and a quirky wall art depicting the world add to the visual appeal here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


