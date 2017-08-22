Your browser is out-of-date.

10 clever ways to brighten up small windowless bathrooms

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Mobiliario Fondo Baño, Salgar Salgar BathroomMirrors
Not all of us are blessed with the good fortune of designing and building our own houses. Most home owners have to make do with whatever their small apartment or house comes with. As a result, often a near-perfect house with a fabulous view or a beautiful garden will bring with it the need to compromise and live with a tiny windowless bathroom.

The good news is that a bathroom without a window doesn’t have to be dark and dull. You can use your imagination to add elements that make it interesting, so that the lack of a window goes unnoticed. Today, we present a few ideas to inspire you to get creative and add character to your small, windowless bathroom.

1. Beautiful reflections

Mirrors are always a great option for reflecting space and making a room look bigger. Create a gallery of beautiful mirrors on one of the bathroom walls to give it a fantastic highlight.

A word of caution: Don’t hang mirrors facing each other as it creates an unusual and not-so-appealing effect of infinity.

2. Decorate with plants

Nature is a lovely addition to any space, more so to a small, windowless bathroom. Find a few indoor plants, such as Heartleaf Philodendron, Peace Lily and Boston Fern, which require very little light to thrive. Succulents are not a good option for low light areas, so avoid using them in a dark bathroom. Don’t forget to treat your bathroom plants to a sunbathing session at least once a week in an area that has ample natural light.

3. Get the lighting right

Guest Bathroom

When space is scarce, wall-mounted lights are not only a functional accessory to illuminate the room, but also serve as a beautiful highlight if they are placed in the right spots. Fix lights at eye level so that they cast a lovely glow on the face from the sides instead of shining down from above to cast unflattering shadows.

Find a professional who can help you to decide on the right lighting for your bathroom.

4. A surprise element

Don’t worry too much about old or ugly bathroom furniture that you can’t remove. Instead shift the focus on an eye-catching element like a piece of unusual furniture or décor, which fills up the room with personality. A tip: use low furniture with legs that give the impression of open space underneath. They will make the room appear larger.

5. Light colours

Using a light shade on the walls, floor and ceiling can visually trick the eyes into believing that a space is larger than it is. Another option is to use glossy tiles in a light shade, which also reflect the space and make it appear bigger.

6. Boost the mood with bright colours

Distracting with a bold colour or pattern is another great idea for taking the attention away from the lack of a window. A bright paint on one of the walls or an eye-catching printed wallpaper can help to achieve this. However, stay away from dark colours that make the room look more cramped.


7. Transparent partitions

Paradise

Solid walls are an absolute no-no in a small bathroom as they not only occupy space but also block natural light. If you need a wall for privacy or protection from splashing, use textured glass, see-through bricks, vertical glass blades or metal mesh curtains to divide the space as they let light shine through and keep the space looking airy.

8. Shiny accessories

The Old Post Office

Glossy accessories add reflecting surfaces to the bathroom, making it look brighter and larger. You can add some shimmer in the form of metal or mirrored surfaces, lights or shiny fixtures like a copper bath or a polished aluminium mirror frame. It will bring a modern, industrial look, besides adding a striking element to your bathroom.

9. A highlight to distract

Daisy Chain

The lack of light can make a bathroom look dull and gloomy. Take away the focus from the negative aspects by introducing a stunning highlight. It can be a soothing picture, cheerful wallpaper, beautifully framed photographs or an elegant wall light.

10. Clean and uncluttered

Keeping the small windowless bathroom clutter-free is of primary importance when you want to improve its ambiance. Keep the area free from moisture to eliminate musty or damp odours. Wipe down the shower screen and basin after use. Remove damp towels immediately and put them out to dry in the laundry room or balcony. Add a pleasant fragrance to the room by lighting scented candles or using refreshing room sprays.

For ideas on making a small bathroom more stylish see 8 tips to improve your small bathroom.

Which of these ideas will you copy? Respond in the comments.


