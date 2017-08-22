10 clever ways to brighten up small windowless bathrooms

Not all of us are blessed with the good fortune of designing and building our own houses. Most home owners have to make do with whatever their small apartment or house comes with. As a result, often a near-perfect house with a fabulous view or a beautiful garden will bring with it the need to compromise and live with a tiny windowless bathroom.

The good news is that a bathroom without a window doesn’t have to be dark and dull. You can use your imagination to add elements that make it interesting, so that the lack of a window goes unnoticed. Today, we present a few ideas to inspire you to get creative and add character to your small, windowless bathroom.