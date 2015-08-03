Home design ideas for bikers and cyclists

This nut and bolt coffee table fits perfectly with the biking and cycling theme.Tools are part and parcel of every biker's and cyclist's passion for riding. Without the nuts and bolts, there certainly won't be any riding.

The modern industrial design of this furniture is trendy, yet unique. If you want to fix up your home to represent your passion for riding, this is definitely one way to do it.

If you need more tools to fix up your home biker style, check out this spanner bookshelf by Preetham Interior Designer, interior designers and decorators based in Mangalore.