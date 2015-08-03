Home design ideas for bikers and cyclists

The popular trend of biking and cycling in India has become a significant part of modern Indian culture. Biker groups and cycling groups have become a mass movement, or even a religion with a fan base comparable to cricket. India is also home to the fastest growing and second largest motorcycle market in the world. Motorbikes and bicycles are two of the most common modes of transportation in India.This ideabook features some brilliant ideas for biking and cycling enthusiasts.
This is a beautiful collector's item for biking enthusiasts. The Harley made out of glass is designed by artists and artisans from Atlantic Designer Glass, a Mumbai based company that specialises in making decorative items out of glass.
If you are a bicycle collector, this bicycle parking rack with an electromagnetic lock will rock your world. It is a convenient way of storing your bicycles safely without the hassle of having to lock your bicycle every time you bring it in. The Japanese design is ingenious and a real reward for bicycle lovers. The circular shape of this bicycle parking rack also saves space, and is a clever, high-tech way for of showing off your bicycle collection safely.
This nut and bolt coffee table fits perfectly with the biking and cycling theme.Tools are part and parcel of every biker's and cyclist's passion for riding. Without the nuts and bolts, there certainly won't be any riding.
The modern industrial design of this furniture is trendy, yet unique. If you want to fix up your home to represent your passion for riding, this is definitely one way to do it.
If you need more tools to fix up your home biker style, check out this spanner bookshelf by Preetham Interior Designer, interior designers and decorators based in Mangalore.
This garden storage space can double up as a place to store your bicycle or motorbike safe away from the elements, and also as a garden bed where you can add more greenery to your garden without taking up more precious space.
If you lack an outdoor area like this one to store bikes, here are some creative indoor storage ideas for bikes designed by Mikili—Bicycle Furniture.
This space was designed especially for a Royal Enfield shop outfit. Maybe you're entertaining the idea of turning your hobby into a business, or would simply love to have this design integrated into your living room. Either way, it doesn't get more Royal Enfield than this!
For those of us who are Ferrari fans, check out this luxurious Ferrari themed lounge designed by Mumbai based architects, The Ashleys.
Being a cycling or biking enthusiasts, you may have loads of spare parts lying around which you just don't have the heart to throw out. Why not turn them into something functional like this bicycle wheel lamp?
This bicycle wheel lamp is not only an expression of the love for riding, but also a very unique piece. The shadow play the bicycle wheel lamp creates is interesting and unusual, showing that there is always more than one way to enjoy a ride.
If these ideas have inspired you, and you're dreaming of doing a long distance cycling trip, but are afraid you might not be fit enough, here are some ideas for modern home gyms to help you get fit.
See you again on the road to somewhere on homify!