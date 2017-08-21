Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 cheap building materials that are perfect for small homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

The thought of the costs involved in building a house can be a deterrent to anyone who is interested in constructing their own home, especially when all the associated costs are considered. However, at homify, we believe that anything is possible.

One of the best solutions for building a home on a small budget is to use low cost building material. Today, we present you with 12 options that will help you. Irrespective of the design style you prefer – rustic, modern or country – you’ll find cheap materials that are perfect for what you have in mind.

1. Stone cladding

LIVING ROOM VIEW 1 homify Minimalist living room
homify

LIVING ROOM VIEW 1

homify
homify
homify

Natural stone is not among the cheap building materials that one would consider for a home. However, an affordable substitute is stone cladding that is easier to work with, and brings the same classy look as natural stone. You’ll also save a lot on labour costs. Get help from a design professional for a stunning low-cost facade using cladding.

2. Concrete sheets

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

Concrete sheets are another great option when a house needs to be built quickly and with minimum effort. Additionally, since concrete is one among the cheap materials for construction, the home can be built on a low budget. The best part – even with the sheets left bare it will have a stylish, modern look.

3. Prefabricated material

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

One of the best techniques used in modern architecture is prefabrication, which allows cheap building as sections of the home are manufactured off-site and then assembled or fixed on-site. It’s affordable, quick to install and simple.

4. Used shipping containers

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Containers are a clever choice for a cheap building. They allow you to get creative with the design of the house, and buying used containers saves a lot on the material costs.

5. Reclaimed wood

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Think twice before you throw out firewood or timber blocks as they provide cheap materials for building a house. You can use them to create a charming home with a natural look at a very low cost.

6. Corrugated metal

Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist houses
IOX Architekten GmbH

IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH

What more could you ask for when you get a cheap building that is stylish and weather-proof? Corrugated metal ticks all boxes, which is why we have it on our list.


7. Bamboo

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

Bamboo has been used for centuries as a cheap building material for houses. It is easy to work with and is a popular choice even today.

8. Iron girders

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

By providing a sturdy frame for the house’s structure, iron girders are another wonderful option among cheap building materials. Their straight lines add a striking look to any house.

9. Traditional red brick

Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Farmhouse

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Red brick has been a commonly used material in house construction for years for a reason. Besides the beautiful colour and texture that it brings to the façade, it’s also one among the low-cost building materials.

10. Straw

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Straw huts don’t exist only in fairy tales. This cheap building material is great for roofing, and it brings a lovely natural look to the house.

11. Natural stone

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style houses
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

While using natural stone to build a home can prove to be expensive, carving a house out of a block of the material will be much cheaper as you only have to pay for the excavation costs. How’s that for an innovative way to get a cheap building?

12. Fresh concrete

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Solid, strong and affordable, concrete is widely used by architects and designers because its raw finish has ample modern appeal.

Get more inspiration from A stylish prefabricated house on a budget.

10 great ideas for your kitchen
Which of these materials will you choose? Let us know why.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks