12 cheap building materials that are perfect for small homes

The thought of the costs involved in building a house can be a deterrent to anyone who is interested in constructing their own home, especially when all the associated costs are considered. However, at homify, we believe that anything is possible.
One of the best solutions for building a home on a small budget is to use low cost building material. Today, we present you with 12 options that will help you. Irrespective of the design style you prefer – rustic, modern or country – you’ll find cheap materials that are perfect for what you have in mind.
Natural stone is not among the cheap building materials that one would consider for a home. However, an affordable substitute is stone cladding that is easier to work with, and brings the same classy look as natural stone. You’ll also save a lot on labour costs. Get help from a design professional for a stunning low-cost facade using cladding.
Concrete sheets are another great option when a house needs to be built quickly and with minimum effort. Additionally, since concrete is one among the cheap materials for construction, the home can be built on a low budget. The best part – even with the sheets left bare it will have a stylish, modern look.
One of the best techniques used in modern architecture is prefabrication, which allows cheap building as sections of the home are manufactured off-site and then assembled or fixed on-site. It’s affordable, quick to install and simple.
Containers are a clever choice for a cheap building. They allow you to get creative with the design of the house, and buying used containers saves a lot on the material costs.
Think twice before you throw out firewood or timber blocks as they provide cheap materials for building a house. You can use them to create a charming home with a natural look at a very low cost.
What more could you ask for when you get a cheap building that is stylish and weather-proof? Corrugated metal ticks all boxes, which is why we have it on our list.
Bamboo has been used for centuries as a cheap building material for houses. It is easy to work with and is a popular choice even today.
By providing a sturdy frame for the house’s structure, iron girders are another wonderful option among cheap building materials. Their straight lines add a striking look to any house.
Red brick has been a commonly used material in house construction for years for a reason. Besides the beautiful colour and texture that it brings to the façade, it’s also one among the low-cost building materials.
Straw huts don’t exist only in fairy tales. This cheap building material is great for roofing, and it brings a lovely natural look to the house.
While using natural stone to build a home can prove to be expensive, carving a house out of a block of the material will be much cheaper as you only have to pay for the excavation costs. How’s that for an innovative way to get a cheap building?
Solid, strong and affordable, concrete is widely used by architects and designers because its raw finish has ample modern appeal.
