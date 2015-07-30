Bollywood flair in the middle of the jungle

The lavish interior is a touch different in styling and appearance. Muted colours and a generous volume of sunlight filters through the windows making it feel bright, pleasant, and airy. The living room opens onto the garden and integrates the green spaces from the outside.

One stunning feature than is unmissable is the indoor pool behind the massive glass panels; the optical effect that is generated almost makes it feel like the living room could be expanded to accommodate the pool area. However in special occasions the heavy fabric curtains can be drawn across to separate these two areas.