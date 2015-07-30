Bollywood flair in the middle of the jungle

Surrounded by a pine forest near Warsaw, Poland, this luxurious villa never failed to impress its owners, nor it's visitors. A house with high standards in comfort, designed by Architects Zbigniew Tomaszczyk Decorum, it is truly an oasis of modernity in the middle of nature. Due to its picturesque surroundings, it was a conscious decision by the architects to bring nature as much as possible indoors. The massive walls almost resemble a fortress, although you will be surprised that from the inside its an open design and filled with bright sunshine. Lets move straight in.
Right from the onset it is quite evident that this house has an incredible living room; a living room of 900sqm that is way bigger than life. Large openings and clear geometric shapes permit the structure to have a constant dialogue with the outside. The two-level house with indoor and outdoor spaces emerges to form a very sculptural silhouette from the outside. The public spaces, living, dinning, and home library are located on the lower levels, while the private spaces and guest room are on the higher level. The generous terraces on either side of this house break down its mass to yield a more human scale. Indeed a great place to watch the early sunrise with a cup of coffee.
The facade of the building has been completely clad in sandstone, creating a beautiful light yellow mosaic of different shapes and sizes. The bright yellow colour of the sandstone compliments the dark greens and browns of the forest it is nestled in. The paving stones leading up to the entrance give a definite feeling of leading up to a medieval castle, but with the rounded forms and sleek geometric lines one can't help but immerse in this luxury of modernity.
Large windows and sliding doors open the internal spaces towards the lush green nature around. These generous glazing surfaces thorought the structure bathe the internal spaces with light, create a soothing effect, and make it feel very bright and spacious even from the outside. The play of light gets more intense as the night sets in: the garden lights begin to sparkle and the facade emerges from beneath into the spotlight in the garden as the main character in this theatre set.
The lavish interior is a touch different in styling and appearance. Muted colours and a generous volume of sunlight filters through the windows making it feel bright, pleasant, and airy. The living room opens onto the garden and integrates the green spaces from the outside.
One stunning feature than is unmissable is the indoor pool behind the massive glass panels; the optical effect that is generated almost makes it feel like the living room could be expanded to accommodate the pool area. However in special occasions the heavy fabric curtains can be drawn across to separate these two areas.
Wooden veneer surfaces dressed up in shades of walnut predominantly dominate the kitchen aesthetic. Flushed cabinet finishes and high end electrical appliances bring a extreme finesse to the overall look of the kitchen. The large white stone central island with the inlaid cooking surfaces presents a very large worktop space that is comfortable, and functional to use in varied situations. A real pleasure to cook with friends in this beautiful kitchen.
The swimming pool can be accessed from the inside or from the garden through the glazed openings that enclose it. These generous glazings frame the views outside, making it seem almost like an infinite painting. On the ceiling a huge skylight set amongst the elegant plaster moulds draws plenty of natural light into the pool area making it feel as if the outside and the inside were interchangeable. A real fantasy to dive into.
The white Italian marble staircase set against the dark brown walnut panels creates a stylish connection to the various levels of the house. The almost invisible balustrade not only makes the stairs feel weightless, but reveals its beautiful curves as it twists and turns through the house. Small LED lights set in the centre of the walnut wooden panels and the illuminated handrail generate a starry effect, leading you to the next level in the galaxy of home living luxury.
For movie lovers the climax of this drama culminates in the basement. An enormous luxury theatre with a giant screen and cosy couches to lie on are perfect to get lost in the world of Bollywood fantasy. The acoustic wall panels and soft lighting create the perfect ambience to disconnect from the outside. This fantasy doesn't just end here; there is on the same level a billiard room, a sauna, and a gym. What more does one need in life. This house is truly able to satisfy every living fantasy.