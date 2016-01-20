Which table to choose for your dining room or kitchen

Choosing the right table for your dining room or kitchen requires you to consider a few simple things. First of all, consider how much space you have for a dining table and chairs. Next, approximately measure the shape and layout of the space you intend to furnish. Ask yourself if a round table would fit better than a square table. Take note of the colours and patterns already present in your dining area or kitchen and try to match it or contrast it according to your taste.
This idea guide features some interesting tables for your dining room or kitchen and tips on how to choose the right table. We hope you will find the inspiration you need here.
An extendable table is ideal for those who enjoy having guests over for meals. This way you can have a regular sized table for everyday meals so that it doesn't take up much space, but still have a table that is big enough when guests come over.
The main advantage of square or rectangular tables is that they can be placed in a corner, allowing you to save more space. Round tables can't really be placed in corners, and look awkward in corners anyway.
If you would like to bring attention to the dining area, pick a dining table with an unusual shape or design like the one pictured here. However, before you make the choice to buy an unusually shaped table, make sure the layout and space in the room you want to place it is suitable.
The beautiful wooden table pictured here is engraved with gold colored lining as it draws out the veins of the leaf. The leaf also has a classic oval shape which is making a huge comeback these days.
The minimalist look is easily achieved with this barely there transparent table. A small dining area or kitchen could use a table like this to help it look more spacious. Small spaces generally do well with a minimalist style as it prevents it from being too overcrowded or busy.
A table on wheels could be an ideal table for a kitchen as it can be moved around and used as a tray or side table to serve food. The table can even be conveniently moved to the garden or the balcony for a meal outside.
Pictured here, we see a lovely mosaic designed table with wheels and a shelf underneath. This piece of furniture is not only beautiful, but practical and convenient as well.
Round tables usually look good when placed in the center of the room as opposed to in a corner. So if you're going to buy a round table, make sure you have enough space in the room. The lovely small wooden round table pictured here gives a warm feel to the room. Wood always has a way of making the room more cosy.
Foldable tables are practical and space efficient, and we think every household should have one. The foldable table pictured here is essentially a multi-purpose piece of furniture. It can folded in such a way so that it could hold up a book or a electronic tablet. The size and length can also be readjusted according to your needs.
We hope this idea guide has been helpful in aiding you to choose the right table for your dining room or kitchen.