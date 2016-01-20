Which table to choose for your dining room or kitchen

Choosing the right table for your dining room or kitchen requires you to consider a few simple things. First of all, consider how much space you have for a dining table and chairs. Next, approximately measure the shape and layout of the space you intend to furnish. Ask yourself if a round table would fit better than a square table. Take note of the colours and patterns already present in your dining area or kitchen and try to match it or contrast it according to your taste.

This idea guide features some interesting tables for your dining room or kitchen and tips on how to choose the right table. We hope you will find the inspiration you need here.