Install a Modern Fountain in Your Garden

A fountain can not only enhance the look of a garden, it also gives a very serene feeling to the place. A fountain can be installed in any type of garden, be it small or large. There are a number of styles and beautiful designs available when it comes to fountains. There are different materials like ceramic, metal, bricks and fiberglass etc, in which these fountains are available. The design of the fountain can be selected keeping the overall theme of the house and the garden. They can also be selected to create an overall new theme of the garden. Various combinations of the materials and styles can be selected for decorating the garden with a fountain. Here are some tips to install a modern garden fountain.
When installing a fountain, the location is an important factor that needs to be considered. The first thing to consider when choosing a location is that it should be a place to enjoy the calmness and serenity of the fountain, readily. It should also be easily visible in the garden. Therefore before selecting the fountain, it is important to select the right place for it. Choosing the right place also involves understanding the space that is available. For instance a big fountain in a small garden will look out of place. It should easily merge with the surrounding and should feel a natural part of it. Usually, the center of the garden is an ideal place.
It is always advisable to buy the garden fountain with the whole kit. The kit contains different items that are compatible with each other for installing a great performing water fountain. Most of the kits contain the fountain, pump, fittings, splash mats, cleaners, glue etc. The kit also contains detailed instructions of installation which comes handy for DIY enthusiasts.
To ensure the stability of the fountain, it is important to level the ground perfectly. If the place is not levelled rightly, the fountain can tip over and break. The leveling process can be a bit tiring and time consuming. However, this can be done even without the help of a professional with careful planning. The area should be dug using a shovel and any solid clumps of soil should be removed. Grass should also be removed from the area. The layers of gravel should be tamped down to create a levelled base. It is important to keep measuring the level every time a layer of gravel is tamped down to gauge the condition.
A water pump is an important component of a garden fountain. It is not only important to correctly install the water pump, it is also important to maintain it for proper functioning. When installing the water pump, it is advisable to keep a clean, soil free brick in the water container and keep the pump over it. There should be a slit or hole in the basin for running the pump cord. Once the pump is installed, it is important to fill the container with water and try to run the pump. Once the pump is installed, it is important to maintain it for longer life.
The fountain kit comes with flexible water tubes to connect the pump to the fountain. Once the pump is connected to the structure, the fountain is operational. Again it is important to ensure that the water level in the basin is neither above nor below the target line. Too much water in the basin can cause overflowing of the water when the pump turns off, making the garden area soggy. Too little water on the other hand can damage the pump of the fountain. Once the basin is filled with just the right amount of water, the fountain can be placed over the basin. If the structure is large, it should best be done with the help of one or two people.
Although the garden fountain is stylish in itself, its appeal can be greatly enhanced by adding decorative elements and accessories. Colourful natural stones can be added around the fountain to enhance its appeal. Different plants can also be added for an enhanced look. A graveled or stone path from the doorway to the fountain creates a beautiful ambiance. A park style bench, large boulders of stone or tree trunks can be added to make a charming sitting area.
Modern garden fountains are great way to enhance the look and feel of any garden or backyard in a house. It creates a beautiful and tranquil space in the garden suitable for spending quiet time. It is easy to install these fountains in a garden, so go ahead and give your garden a fresh breath of life…