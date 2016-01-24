6 Easy ways to apply feng shui to the entrance

There are five elements in Feng shui and each element has its corresponding colours and directions. While painting the entryway, it is important to understand the elements and directions of the area. The five elements are wood, fire, earth, metal and water. If the entryway is in the east or southeast direction the door colour should support the wood element. Brown, green, black and blue are the colours to create good feng shui for the area. The fire element is supported by the south and fiery colours like red, orange and yellow are great for entryways lying in this direction.

For entryways in the southwest or northeast areas, colours that support the earth element like orange, brown, red, yellow etc should be used. For north, which supports the water element, the area can be painted in all hues of blue, black, white and gray.