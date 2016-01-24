6 Easy ways to apply feng shui to the entrance

The entryway of any house is a gateway of energy to flow into the house. Therefore it is important to make sure that the entryway of the house is designed according to Feng shui. Through the entryway, the energy flows in and brings with it warmth, positivity, liveliness and opportunities. Many times people spend a lot of time and energy in carefully decorating their interiors but completely ignore the main door. However, it is important to understand that the entryway is main point from where the Chi or positive energy enters in the house and brings luck, wealth and positivity to the house and its residents. Sometimes there are structural problems in the entryway, which cannot be changed. However, there are a number of ways with which a strong Feng shui entryway can be created.
There are five elements in Feng shui and each element has its corresponding colours and directions. While painting the entryway, it is important to understand the elements and directions of the area. The five elements are wood, fire, earth, metal and water. If the entryway is in the east or southeast direction the door colour should support the wood element. Brown, green, black and blue are the colours to create good feng shui for the area. The fire element is supported by the south and fiery colours like red, orange and yellow are great for entryways lying in this direction.
For entryways in the southwest or northeast areas, colours that support the earth element like orange, brown, red, yellow etc should be used. For north, which supports the water element, the area can be painted in all hues of blue, black, white and gray.
Feng shui Professionals suggests that plants can be kept on either side of the main door to highlight the area. However, plants that are placed in the area should have round and smooth leaves and flowers. The pointy leaves or plants with thorns can create negative energy. Poison arrow is a negative energy in Feng shui which comes from any sharp pointy thing towards the front door, body or house. The poison arrow should be identified and corrected promptly. A vase with fresh and colourful flowers on the entrance is a great way to attract positive energy, luck and well being in the house. Green plants are symbol of abundance and richness and can be used to attract similar energy through the doorway.
It is important to ensure that every day, fresh air and natural light is coming inside the house through the entryway. The natural light of the sun brings warmth and positivity inside the house, while the fresh flow of air allows the stale air to leave the house to create a harmonious and balanced environment. The fresh air and natural light are considered to bring well being, good luck and various opportunities. Once in a day, every day, opening up the main door for the entry of light and air allows the flow of positive energy in the house.
One of the most important decor elements is the mirror. Mirrors are known for their ability to reflect and multiply energy. Therefore it is also important to be very careful when placing the mirror to decorate the main entrance. The mirror should reflect positive and good energy. A mirror reflecting pointy edges is a bad feng shui object. Another thing that should be kept in mind is that the mirror should never face the main door directly as it will push away all the positivity and opportunities coming into the house. Artwork and other decor items can also be chosen depending upon the direction and element of the entryway. For instance, if the entryway is in south, pots in red colour and lush green plants can be added. However, since south represents the fire element, a presence of earth element and water element should be avoided.
A good feng shui space can be created by simply changing the front door of the house. These changes can be in terms of adding decorative items, lighting, and plants etc, simply painting the front door or making bigger changes in the construction. Though, most of the times it is not possible to change the architecture of the house, it is easy to decorate and paint the front door according to the feng shui direction and element. For instance, painting the main door situated in south, in red, yellow and orange colour enhances the energy. It is also important to make sure that the area right outside the front door is clean and clutter free. There should be no obstacles in the front to ensure the smooth flow of positive energy.
The most important tool to understand feng shui in any house is to read the Bagua map. Bagua map is the energy map which demonstrates the different areas of the house. This energy map is generally divided in eight areas according to the directions. Each area represents a certain aspect of life of the people. For instance, the North region is considered to correspond to career, east to health, west to creativity and south to fame. The southwest region is considered apt for love and relationships and the southeast region is for money and wealth.
An Entrance is the area from where the positive energy enters in the house, according to feng shui. It is therefore important to ensure that the entrance of the house is ready to accept the positive energy. By making a few changes, the entryway can be transformed to bring in positive energy and hapiness.