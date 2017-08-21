Your browser is out-of-date.

10 great ideas for your kitchen

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
If you are looking for ways to keep your kitchen on par with the times then you have stumbled upon the right ideabook! We have ten great ideas waiting to make their way into your kitchen. 

1. Vertical furniture

B&S | abitarte | cozinha | 2015 | São José, Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern kitchen
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia

Make use of vertical furniture especially in the kitchen to ensure that every bit of space is used up. This makes your kitchen fully functional. 

​2. Fully functional areas

homify Rustic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Practical solutions to store your utensils are just around the corner. If you are someone who likes to have your spoons handy whenever the need arises, then make use of a kitchen bar such as this.

​3. Install shelves wherever possible

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

Shelves can be used to store away just about anything. When placed at the right places, they could give you a little extra room at times when space contraints you. Place small plants on your shelves to improve the aesthetics of your home.

4. Decorated walls

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

At times when less really is more, you could make do with wallpaper. Colorful wallpapers or tiles can add the right amount of spunk to your kitchen when needed. 

5. Clever cabins

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Place cabins at areas where you find a sliver of space. This leaves you with more storage space, at the same time upping the aesthetics of your home. 

​6. Ample space

Casa guá, Collevatti Arquitetura Collevatti Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Collevatti Arquitetura

Collevatti Arquitetura
Collevatti Arquitetura
Collevatti Arquitetura

Keep in mind the amount of space that you require in any given area of your home. The kitchen, for example should have enough room for you to move around to accomplish your daily tasks. A kitchen island can give you the space you require, so pick one out for your home.


7. Decorative vessels

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

If cabins cannot make it to your kitchen, then wooden shelves decked up with decorative shelves could be exactly what your kitchen is in need of. 

8. Smart furniture

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Furniture that takes into account your every storage need is ideal to partner with in the kitchen. Fully organized furniture will keep your utensils right where you need them to be. 

9. Make use of the corner

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

Make use of the corner by creating shelves around pillars. This leaves you with plenty of additional storage that you can decorate in any fashion you like. 

Get in touch with the professionals right here.

10. Lighten up the kitchen

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Light is essential in any kitchen and if you aren't blessed with natural lighting, you could turn to LED lights to light up the area. 

Have any ideas to add to our list? 


