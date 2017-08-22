A modern yet traditional home in Bangalore

If you were looking for inspiration for dolling up your new home, this is the perfect story to read up since today’s home tour is about modern living combined with lots of finesse and practical poise. Done up brilliantly by Décor Dreams, Interior Designers and Decorators in Bangalore, this apartment owned by Mr Vishal in Mantri Webcity, has white as the dominant colour. But the designers have prevented it from become monotonous by using imaginative use of accent walls and a generous dose of ambient lighting. Whats not to love. Let’s begin!
The living area is kept absolutely clutter free with an entertainment console and textured wall being the highlights. The unobtrusive Pooja room quietly tucked in a corner provides a homely touch while the dark marble of the staircase contrasts nicely with the cream floor tiles. The wooden accents on the ceiling with concealed lighting brightens the area while the yellow highlight wall adds warmth and youthfulness to the décor.
This little nook tucked under the stairs provides a private living area for the family and it is made intimate with the yellow sofa and warm lighting.
A single large marble Ganapathi idol, with six smaller idols surrounding it forms this elegant Pooja area which is notable for avoiding over-embellishment. The red and yellow backdrop evokes a feeling of serenity while the white of the Ganesha idol gives the area a regal bearing.
The kitchen is a great example of optimum space utilisation with multiple storage options. It is sleek and modern with purple accents highlighting the starkness of the white walls and cabinets.
The kitchen sink is tucked into a niche in the wall so any possible clutter can be kept out of sight. The stylish hob and chimney make for a stylish cooking area. The kitchen has ample storage space with overhead cabinets as well as those below the counter. Here too an accent wall brings in an unexpected burst of colour.
The bedroom is a picture of elegance and comfort. The highlight wall on one end lends a grand feel that is heightened by the soft colour palette used in the textured wall on one side and the muted colours of the wardrobes on the other. The overall impression is one of plush comfort.
The kid’s bedroom is kept bright and cheerful with the splash of orange on the accent wall and the lime green of the furniture. The interesting wall decal provides a great backdrop for the shelves that are utilitarian but gives an artful impression.
