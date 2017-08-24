A home in Mumbai you will never want to leave

Home is where the comfort zone is and here is a home that reflects this in its design philosophy. The peaceful oasis of a home is located on a highly contoured site overlooking the Akolam river, hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The design of the home is an interesting fusion of a contemporary Mediterranean style and a subtle Indian touch. The house is comprised of cube shaped sections which is evident on the exterior and the same shapes follow through in the rooms inside, creating a cohesive design which feels tight and safe. The cube shaped sections also help to distinguish the public spaces of the house such as the living room, dining area and kitchen from the private spaces in the house such as the bedrooms. The professional design team from SM Studio based in Mumbai have clearly demonstrated their talent in this project. Join us on this tour to have a closer look at the stunning interiors of this home. We hope you will be inspired!
This bedroom creates a unique style of its own by mixing and matching different materials such as wood, plastic, steel and glass. The result is a clean minimalist look with an eclectic touch.
Coffee tables are usually the centerpiece of every living room, yet there is rarely any effort seen to decorate it. Of course the opposite is true of the coffee table in the living room pictured here. And what a difference it makes! A vase of flowers is not the only thing you can put on a coffee table.
Pictured here we see a living room that extends outside to a furnished terrace. A large sliding glass door divides both the areas, while allowing transparency between the two areas. The result is a spacious, airy living room which feels open and relaxing.
The heart of the home takes care of our need for entertainment and food. A large super comfy purple couch in front of a large TV screen is a major comfort zone in the house. Adjacent to the TV room, a clean modern dining area is nicely decorated with display shelves and pendant lamps.
The public spaces of this home are not only defined by a high level of luxury in terms of looks and feel, but are further accentuated by used of automated lighting controls , integrated security system , entertainment and HVACs controls as well. This home is not only gorgeous but intelligent as well.
The exteriors of this home and the landscape that surrounds it gives it a villa feel. The surrounding environment is dotted with palm trees, while the land around the house comprises of a large lawn and tiled pathways. Pictured here, we can also observe that the house is divided into different areas with its cube shapes.
We absolutely love the white latticed screen that has been used as a wall panel to accentuate the TV area. A unique focal point is established in the bedroom, and it's just right, not too much or too little.
All the bedrooms have large windows that offer a clear view of the greenery outside. The large windows make use of natural light and are inter-spaced with smaller once that light specific areas variably in the house and also frame the horizons.
The most striking thing about this bedroom is the dark wood wall paneling, which gives it a rich rustic cosy feel. The neutral colour scheme and the floral themed wallpaper on one wall gives the dark wood paneling a nice balance.
Adding colour to the bedroom is one thing, and adding colour to the lights in another. They both give completely different effects. We love the effect the red pendant lamps have here.
The cosy bed platform is great for kids. It gives them a safe place to play in the comfort of bed which is not too high away from the ground. It also creates a cosy corner in the bedroom, which is well enhanced with interesting lighting pieces and lots of mirrors.
This long, spacious kitchen is like a dream come true isn't it? White floors, white walls and wooden storage units and work areas that are well laid out are some of the small things that makes this kitchen what it is. The orange accents on the ceiling add a cheerful note to this kitchen.
Yes the bedroom looks luxurious enough on its own, but look what's hiding in the terrace—a Jacuzzi! Now, this is true luxury with style and comfort.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this home.