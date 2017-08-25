A well planned home with beautiful interiors in Bangalore

Today’s home tour flaunts some amazing looking spaces, intelligent design and oodles of style. Bangalore based Interior Designers and Decorators Décor Dreams deserve the credit for their innovative use of space and design in Mr Mohan’s Independent Bungalow.
The clean lines of the house sport a modern look while the wood work in contemporary styles gives an overall feeling of warmth and intimacy. Smart storage designs are employed in all rooms to free up space while not compromising on the needs of the family. This house is a great example of how style and design can allow for both aesthetic appeal and functionality.
Let’s begin the tour.
While the rest of the house has a more minimalistic approach, the kitchen, being the heart of the home, sports a more colourful and cheery look thanks to the combination of white backsplash and purple cabinets. Ample lighting and storage ensure a clean and spacious look while the colourful blinds add a touch of charm.
This is everything a home needs to cater to the entertainment needs of the family. The design is trendy and sophisticated and takes pride of place in the living room
In keeping with the overall design element of space utilisation in this house, you can see that smart storage solutions are employed with drawers under the bed in this tastefully done modern bedroom. The wooden flooring lends warmth while the pictures on the walls break the monochromatic theme of the walls.
The wardrobe is neatly tucked into the space between the bedroom and the bathroom, seamlessly blending into the overall colour scheme. The white of the walls is nicely contrasted with the wood of the cabinets and the door while the yellow of the lamp shade brings in an unexpected burst of colour
This workstation in composite wood leaves ample leg space for long hours at the computer and allows you to have all your work essentials at hand while also providing shelf space to display collectibles. It can also double up as a writing table when you need to put pen to paper.
There is a break in the stark lines of the house in this guest room which sports a textured wall behind the bed. The blinds give this room a classic feel while the white picture frames add an elegant touch
This stylish room blends a child’s sense of adventure with the practicality of space utilisation. The loft bed with a study table underneath would delight any child. Smart lighting options and pleasing chequered rug ensure that the room is bright and cheerful while still maintaining the overall monochromatic theme of the house
Ensuring that not an inch of space if wasted, there is even a shelf for books provided under the loft bed in the kid’s bedroom. The study table with ample drawer space allows the child to put away all his belongings with no clutter.
Now this is one home we definitely won’t mind owning!
