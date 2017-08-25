A well planned home with beautiful interiors in Bangalore

Today’s home tour flaunts some amazing looking spaces, intelligent design and oodles of style. Bangalore based Interior Designers and Decorators Décor Dreams deserve the credit for their innovative use of space and design in Mr Mohan’s Independent Bungalow.

The clean lines of the house sport a modern look while the wood work in contemporary styles gives an overall feeling of warmth and intimacy. Smart storage designs are employed in all rooms to free up space while not compromising on the needs of the family. This house is a great example of how style and design can allow for both aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Let’s begin the tour.